Charter Awards $1 Million 2021 Spectrum Digital Education Grants To 49 Nonprofits Supporting Broadband Literacy

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. today announced the recipients of its 2021 Spectrum Digital Education grants, awarding a total of $1 million to 49 nonprofits in 16 states and Washington, D.C. as part of the company's five-year, $7 million commitment to support digital literacy in communities across its 41-state footprint. Recipients will use the funds for broadband technology programs and training, particularly in financially underserved rural and urban communities within Charter's service area.

"As one of the nation's largest internet service providers, Charter is committed to supporting programs that promote digital literacy in the communities we serve," said Rahman Khan, Vice President of Community Impact for Charter, which operates the Spectrum brand of internet, TV, mobile and voice services. "The organizations supported by this year's grants are doing important work, such as developing technology programs to help families achieve financial stability and economic self-sufficiency, and teaching senior citizens how to use broadband to better connect with family. Through our partnerships with these nonprofits, we are giving people tools and resources to help them succeed and live fuller lives in today's digital society."

Charter launched Spectrum Digital Education in 2017, recognizing that education and digital literacy are as important as affordability relative to a household's lack of broadband service. Recent data from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration shows the importance of these efforts: When asked the main reason for not being online, over 60% of offline U.S. households cited "don't need or not interested" as the reason versus under 19% that cited concerns about expense. To date, Charter has awarded $7 million in Spectrum Digital Education grants and in-kind contributions to nonprofit organizations reaching nearly 70,000 people in 20 states and Washington, D.C. The list of this year's non-profit grant recipients includes:

CALIFORNIA

Building Skills Partnership, Los Angeles

Community Tech Network, San Francisco

East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center, West Covina

Great Harvest Community Center, San Bernardino

Jacob's Heart Children's Cancer Support Services, Watsonville

Loaves Fishes & Computers, Inc., Salinas

Plaza Comunitaria Sinaloa, Mission Hills

Resource for Education Advocacy Communication and Housing, Santa Fe Springs

FLORIDA

Seniors In Service of Tampa Bay , Inc., Tampa

GEORGIA

Georgia Extension 4-H Foundation, Inc., Athens

HAWAII

Hawaii County Economic Opportunity Council, Hilo

Hawaii State Rural Health Association, Hilo

KENTUCKY

Louisville Metro Housing Authority Development Corp.

Louisville Urban League

MASSACHUSETTS

Elder Services of Worcester Area , Inc., Worcester

, Inc., MAB Community Services, Inc., Brookline

MISSOURI

Goodwill of Western Missouri and Eastern Kansas , Kansas City

and , St. Louis Arc, Inc., St. Louis

The LaunchCode Foundation, St. Louis

Urban League of Greater Kansas City

MONTANA

Code Girls United, Kalispell

NEW YORK

First Corinthian Baptist Community Development Corporation, New York

Hispanic Federation, Inc., New York

Interfaith Works of Central New York , Inc., Syracuse

, Inc., Northern Manhattan Improvement Corp., New York

The Service Collaborative of WNY, Inc., Buffalo

The YWCA of Brooklyn , Inc., Brooklyn

, Inc., Westcott Community Center, Inc., Syracuse

NORTH CAROLINA

Adult Center for Enrichment, Inc., Greensboro

E2D, Inc., Davidson

HUBZone Technology Initiative, Inc., Henderson

INTech Camp for Girls, Charlotte

Kramden Institute, Inc., Durham

OHIO

Ashbury Community Services, Inc., Cleveland

Central Community House of Columbus, Inc., Columbus

Collinwood and Nottingham Village Development Corporation, Cleveland

and Nottingham Village Development Corporation, Homeless Hands of Zanesville

Goodwill Industries of Central Ohio , Inc., Columbus

, Inc., Columbus Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio , Cincinnati

SOUTH CAROLINA

Communities In Schools of South Carolina , N. Charleston

, N. Charleston Palmetto Care Connections, Bamberg

TENNESSEE

Boys & Girls Clubs in Tennessee , Knoxville

VIRGINIA

LGBT Technology Institute, Staunton

WASHINGTON, D.C.

EveryoneOn

LULAC National Educational Service Centers, Inc.

OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates

WISCONSIN

Digital Bridge, Inc., Milwaukee

YWCA Southeast Wisconsin, Milwaukee

WYOMING

Wyoming State Museum Volunteers, Inc., Cheyenne

Charter sponsors several philanthropic programs in addition to Spectrum Digital Education, including Spectrum Scholars, a scholarship for under-represented college juniors in financial need; Spectrum Employee Community Grants, which supports Charter employees' local volunteer activities; and the Spectrum Community Investment Loan Fund, which supports small and minority-owned businesses whose goods and services help meet core needs in financially underserved communities within the company's footprint. More information about Charter's philanthropic initiatives is available here.

About CharterCharter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) - Get Charter Communications, Inc. Class A Report is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 31 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage, sports and high-quality original programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks and Spectrum Originals. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charter-awards-1-million-2021-spectrum-digital-education-grants-to-49-nonprofits-supporting-broadband-literacy-301368613.html

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.