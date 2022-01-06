Chart Industries To Host 2022 Investor Day At The NYSE

ATLANTA, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) - Get Chart Industries, Inc. Report, a leading diversified global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy industries, will host an Investor Day at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

The Investor Day will begin at 7:30 a.m. ET and conclude by 11:30 a.m. ET. Members of Chart's executive management team, including Jill Evanko, President and CEO, and Joe Brinkman, CFO, will provide an update on the company's organic and inorganic strategic activities, ESG developments, commercial opportunities and operational execution including a three-year outlook across the company's markets and segments.

Registration for the Investor Day will open by March 4, 2022 and interested parties may register for the event on the Company's investor relations website, ir.chartindustries.com, where a live webcast and presentation materials will be made available. After the conclusion of the event, a webcast replay will also be made available.

About Chart Industries, Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the Energy and Industrial Gas markets. Our unique product portfolio is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including upfront engineering, service and repair. Being at the forefront of the clean energy transition, Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 Capture amongst other applications. We are committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for our company as well as our customers. With over 25 global locations from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, we maintain accountability and transparency to our team members, suppliers, customers and communities. To learn more, visit www.chartindustries.com.

Contact:

Wade Suki, CFADirector of Investor Relations832-524-7489wade.suki@chartindustries.com