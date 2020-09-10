Charlotte Tilbury Leverages Google Cloud For Data-Led Customer Experience

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlotte Tilbury, the global luxury beauty and skincare brand, has deployed Looker, the business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform from Google Cloud, to accelerate its omni-channel growth and further support the customer-centricity and agility of the business.

Charlotte Tilbury's rapidly-growing global business - available in more than 60 countries via CharlotteTilbury.com and 550 physical locations - sought to advance its data analytics processes while scaling up its ecommerce platform to meet growing customer needs across channels. The company chose Looker to deliver a unified approach to analytics and reporting that would open up access to real-time, critical data insights across the business, from ecommerce to supply chain and finance.

Today, all areas of the company use Looker, helping Charlotte Tilbury build a deeper understanding of customer behavior, enabling more informed decision-making, and guiding its online strategy to better serve customer demands. With access to trusted data through the Looker platform, the company can tackle issues based on real-time information.

"It's an incredibly challenging time for retailers around the world. Now, more than ever, we need to focus, adjust, and invest in technology that will help us navigate the current climate by creating consistently excellent customer experiences across all channels. With the recent spike in online demand, the powerful combination of Looker and Google BigQuery has been critical in enabling us to easily adapt. We now have faster access to reliable, real-time insights that provide informed decision-making, and build trust at this uncertain time," explains Dr. Andreas Gertsch Grover, director of data at Charlotte Tilbury.

While the initial Looker deployment was focused on ecommerce, all teams are now using Looker including its physical retail teams, bolstering Charlotte Tilbury's omni-channel integration. This multi-departmental sharing of insights also helps improve efficiencies throughout the company's supply chain, assisting with stock-shortage notifications and order-volume fluctuations across different geographies.

John O'Keeffe, director of Looker EMEA sales at Google Cloud, commented: "Due to the extremely competitive nature of the industry at the moment, retailers need to do everything they can to make both the online and offline experiences for customers as seamless and engaging as possible - to accelerate digital and omni-channel revenue growth. Retailers looking to innovate and empower should be using data as a digital influence across the whole business to better understand and cater to customers."

Looker is the business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform part of the Google Cloud data and analytics suite. Transcending traditional BI, Looker powers data experiences that deliver actionable business insights at the point of decision and infuses data into products and workflows to allow organizations to extract value from data at web-scale. More than 2,000 industry-leading and innovative companies such as Sony, Amazon, The Economist, IBM, Etsy, Lyft and Kickstarter have trusted Looker to power their data-driven cultures. For more information, visit Looker or Google Cloud and connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

ABOUT GOOGLE CLOUDGoogle Cloud provides organizations with leading infrastructure, platform capabilities and industry solutions. We deliver enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology to help companies operate more efficiently and adapt to changing needs, giving customers a foundation for the future. Customers in more than 150 countries turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to solve their most critical business problems.

ABOUT CHARLOTTE TILBURYFounded by British makeup artist, Charlotte Tilbury MBE, in 2013, Charlotte Tilbury Beauty revolutionized the face of the global beauty industry by de-coding makeup application for every woman and man, at every age, with an easy-to-use, easy-to-choose, easy-to-gift range. The company mission is to share the power of makeup, using Charlotte's award-winning, iconic makeup and supercharged, research-powered skincare products, to show everyone how easy it is to look and feel like the most beautiful versions of themselves every single day. The quintessentially British, digital-first, hybrid skincare, makeup and fragrance company has won 320+ global industry awards to date and is recognized for challenging industry norms and bringing breakthrough innovation to market first.

Today, Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, continues to break records across countries, channels and categories. The company now employs over 1,200 people globally and is available to buy in over 76 locations via CharlotteTilbury.com, over 550 points of distribution worldwide including department stores and travel retail [UK, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Spain, France, USA, Hong Kong, Singapore] and 11 standalone stores: two in London, one in Los Angeles, two in Hong Kong, two in Qatar, two in Dubai, one in Abu Dhabi and a two-story beauty wonderland in Kuwait, her largest store to date.

