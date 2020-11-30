Charlotte's Web Shines Light On Its Nonprofit Partners For Giving Tuesday

CBD leader encourages donations to Realm of Caring, High Fives Foundation, The Adaptive Training Foundation and Denver Urban Gardens and Launches its "Our Stories" documentary films to profile nonprofits' heroic work

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Charlotte's Web Inc., the market leader in hemp CBD extract wellness products, is shining the spotlight on four of its nonprofit partners this Giving Tuesday to drive donations and raise awareness about the important and heroic work of each organization. Charlotte's Web Inc. produced four short documentary films, each created by an independent filmmaker, to profile individuals who have overcome tragedy and illness through the help of each of these nonprofit partners. The series of documentary short films, entitled "Our Stories," was produced by Charlotte's Web to showcase stories of resilience. The mission-founded and driven hemp CBD pioneer, Charlotte's Web, encourages everyone to view these poignant films and then to donate on Giving Tuesday to these mission focused nonprofits doing vital work for underserved communities.

"Charlotte's Web was founded with a mission to heal even before we became a business and we have a history of supporting nonprofit partners who also embrace a mission to heal," said Deanie Elsner, CEO of Charlotte's Web Inc. "This Giving Tuesday, we encourage those who are able to do so to donate to our incredible nonprofit partners. And, do yourself a favor and watch each of these poignant documentary films to witness true heroes and their stories of resilience."

Even the most Scrooge-like individual will be inspired by "Our Stories" and the real people profiled in each film. Meet competitive athlete Vanessa Cantu who recovers from a life altering automobile accident through the life fulfilling support of The Adaptive Training Foundation. Be inspired by the commitment to recovery by veteran and PTSD survivor Trevon Ferguson through the work and encouragement provided by the High Fives Foundation. There are the children, Zaki and Maggie, suffering from rare diseases and daily seizures and their families' stories of healing and hope through the work of Realm of Caring. Profiled are two wise and down-to-earth volunteers, Linda and David, each on a personal healing journey; one that includes the power of community gardening to actually rebuild one's life through DUG ( Denver Urban Gardens). Visit these nonprofits websites to donate tomorrow on Giving Tuesday, December 1 to support the continued work of each of these vitally important nonprofit partners.

Last year's donation results on Giving Tuesday were stunning, according to GivingTuesday.org, with more than 13% of the U.S. population participating in Giving Tuesday and raising $511M online to support thousands of nonprofits.

About Our Nonprofit Partners:

Realm of Caring (RoC): Realm of Caring was founded by two caring mothers at the same time Charlotte's Web was founded by the seven Stanley Brothers. RoC improves lives through research, education, and community by funding and conducting cannabis research and its effects.

High Fives Foundation: The leader of education and recovery from life-changing injuries in outdoor sports.

The Adaptive Training Foundation: Provides access and inclusion across the full spectrum of wellness to individuals with physical or traumatic impairments by empowering them through exercise and community.

DUG (Denver Urban Gardens): Build connection, skills, resiliency around growing food by nurturing the next generation of gardeners.

Charlotte's Web 'Our Stories' links for each short documentary film:

https://www.charlottesweb.com/stories-denver-urban-gardens

https://www.charlottesweb.com/stories-realm-of-caring

https://www.charlottesweb.com/stories-adaptive-training-foundation

https://www.charlottesweb.com/stories-high-fives-foundation

And the blog posts about each documentary film may be found here: https://www.charlottesweb.com/blog/tag/stories

