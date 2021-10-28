Charlie Sislen To Retire From Research Director, Inc.

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After 24 years working devotedly as a Partner at Research Director, Inc., Charlie Sislen, a resident of Annapolis, Maryland, announced his plans to retire on December 31, 2021.

Charlie joined Research Director, Inc. after 16 years' experience in the radio industry. During his time at Research Director, Inc., he participated with the entire team to ensure that clients grew their billing and ratings. He also represented the company at many industry functions.

"It has been a pleasure being part of Research Director, Inc. for the past 24 years. I woke up every day excited not only about what would come next, but also more importantly the people I would interact with. I enjoyed every conversation with Research Director, Inc.'s amazing team, our tremendous clients, and everyone who makes our industry great. I want to especially thank my partner, Marc Greenspan, who had the vision to bring me into this company and partnered with me to build a truly remarkable organization.

"I am leaving a phenomenal team, whose hard work made my role as the face of the company easy. They made the difference for every one of our clients.

"Now is the time of my life where I must shift my focus from my career, which I love, to my family and my community. Research Director, Inc. and the radio industry will always be in my heart.

"My thanks to all who were such an integral part of this life-changing journey," says Charlie.

"Charlie, thank you for your impactful contributions. It has been a pleasure to partner with you in the growth of Research Director, Inc.," says Founder and CEO Marc Greenspan. "We wish you much success in the next chapter of your journey."

Over the next couple of months, Charlie will support Research Director, Inc. during the transition. As a part of that transition, Karen Morriss will join the team as the Director of Client Services.

Karen Morriss has 20+ years of experience in the radio industry. She consistently produced revenue in an ever-changing marketplace by collaborating with radio station management, establishing and analyzing research projects, and creating revenue-generating presentations and sales materials. Research Director, Inc. is excited to welcome Karen as a member of the team.

"I'm excited to be joining the Research Director, Inc. team. I've known Marc and Charlie for over 30 years and have great respect for both of them. I look forward to working with their wonderful clients," says Karen.

Research Director, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. Coined "The Ratings Experts" by their clients, the company helps radio stations' programming and sales departments maximize the value of their research. For more information about Research Director, Inc., visit www.ResearchDirectorInc.com , call 410-295-6619, or e-mail info@ResearchDirectorInc.com.

