Charles Zhang Recognized As Michigan's #1 Advisor On Forbes' List Of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors For 2021

PORTAGE, Mich., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles Zhang, Founder and CEO of Zhang Financial, was ranked #1 in Michigan by Forbes on its Best-In-State Wealth Advisor list for 2021. Charles has been the #1 Advisor on the list since its inception four years ago.

According to Forbes , the annual list spotlights the nation's top-performing advisors, evaluated based on a methodology developed by SHOOK Research. Advisors are also evaluated based on personal interviews, industry experience and revenue trends, among other criteria.

"On behalf of LPL Financial, we congratulate Charles for being recognized as Michigan's top ranked advisor on this year's Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list. This past year has demonstrated that strong financial advice cannot be underestimated, and that personalized financial advice is critical in helping clients work toward achieving their short and long-term financial goals," said Angela Xavier, LPL Executive Vice President, Independent Advisor Services. "We applaud Charles for continuing to raise the bar in our industry."

About Zhang Financial

With over $3.7 billion in assets under management, Zhang Financial is a true fee-only practice that takes pride in working without conflicts of interest from proprietary products and other questionable business practices. We are committed to upholding a fiduciary standard, providing our clients with customized and unbiased financial advice, first class service, and an open-architecture investment platform for a competitive price. Ranked as Michigan's #1 Financial Advisor, * Charles Zhang provides personalized investment recommendations to every client in our firm.

*Please refer to https://www.zhangfinancial.com/disclosure/ for full ranking disclosures.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker-dealer*. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions. LPL.com

*Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2020

LPL Financial, Forbes magazine and Zhang Financial are all separate entities. The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives a fee in exchange for rankings.

Contact: Elizabeth Edgerton269.385.5888 elizabeth.edgerton@zhangfinancial.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charles-zhang-recognized-as-michigans-1-advisor-on-forbes-list-of-best-in-state-wealth-advisors-for-2021-301236527.html

SOURCE Zhang Financial