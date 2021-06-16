Charles Schwab Recognized As One Of The 50 Most Community-Minded Companies In The United States

For the fifth year in a row, Charles Schwab has been named a 2021 honoree of The Civic 50 by Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service.

The Civic 50 provides a national standard for corporate citizenship and showcases how companies can use their time, skills and resources to drive social impact in their communities. The honorees are companies with annual U.S. revenues of at least $1 billion and are selected based on four dimensions of their corporate citizenship and social impact programs - investment of resources, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems, and impact measurement.

"We are honored to be recognized for our citizenship and culture of giving for the fifth year in a row by Points of Light," said Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz, president of Charles Schwab Foundation. "Since day one, Schwab has been committed to meaningful community investments and partnerships that advance financial literacy and make lasting, positive change in communities across the country. The generous spirit of our employees is more important than ever as we strive to bring hope and opportunity to communities across the country."

Charles Schwab is committed to investing in communities and to helping people take ownership of their financial futures, and supports a wide range of charitable giving and community service programs. To learn more about Schwab's commitment to communities, please visit www.aboutschwab.com/citizenship.

"Points of Light believes that corporate leadership and commitment to civic engagement is critical to strengthening communities," said Natalye Paquin, president and CEO, Points of Light. "We thank Charles Schwab for their investment in the communities where they live and work and look forward to supporting them in leveraging their time, talent and assets to make transformational change."

Since it was launched in 2012, The Civic 50 has provided a roadmap for good corporate citizenship and showcases how committed companies are moving social impact, civic engagement and community to the center of their business. The survey is administered by True Impact, a company specializing in helping organizations maximize and measure their social and business value and consists of quantitative and multiple-choice questions that inform the scoring process. The Civic 50 is the only survey and ranking system that exclusively measures corporate involvement in communities.

To learn more about The Civic 50 and honorees, please visit www.Civic50.org.

About Charles Schwab

At Charles Schwab, we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients' goals with passion and integrity.

More information is available at aboutschwab.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 177 affiliates across 38 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million volunteers in 16 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, visit www.pointsoflight.org.

