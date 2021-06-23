Charles River® Leverages Finsemble Platform To Enhance Its Partner Ecosystem

Charles River Development, a State Street Company, today announced a collaboration with Cosaic leveraging their Finsemble platform to streamline integration of third-party applications into the Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS). Finsemble enables asset managers to connect their applications together—modern or legacy, in-house or third-party - providing investment professionals with seamless access to data from Charles River IMS.

Built on the Financial Desktop Connectivity and Collaboration Consortium (FDC3) protocol, Finsemble standardizes how applications communicate, without having defined inter-application workflows prior to deployment. FDC3-enabled applications can participate in desktop workflows without any coding or manual integration, enabling significantly faster deployment of new applications and extending the lifetime of legacy applications.

"Investment firms increasingly look to on-board the latest technology for risk management, trading and portfolio construction in response to changing investor demands and regulatory obligations. Finsemble's innovative platform enables our customers to embed approved partners and workflows into Charles River IMS, accelerate time to market and enable their front office teams to work more efficiently from a unified desktop," said Michael Beattie, Director of Product Strategy, Charles River Development. "The collaboration with Cosaic underscores our commitment to expanding Charles River's partner ecosystem, providing customers with access to a growing community of third party analytics, data and applications providers."

"We are thrilled to enter the next phase of our collaboration with Charles River, enabling our mutual customers to gain greater operational efficiencies with secure, certified interoperability between Charles River IMS and their preferred applications," said Dan Schleifer, CEO, Cosaic, and co-founder of ChartIQ. "Incorporating Finsemble will enable Charles River customers to integrate new technology and services faster, independent from Charles River's release cycle, and help eliminate the need for proprietary APIs and lengthy implementations."

Today's announcement expands on the collaboration launched in 2020, which incorporated Cosaic's ChartIQ application into Charles River IMS, empowering institutional traders with visualization tools that deliver greater insight into data affecting investment decisions.

Charles River IMS serves as the front and middle office component of State Street Alpha℠, which provides global investment managers, hedge funds, asset owners and insurers with a complete front to back solution for risk management, portfolio construction, trading, compliance, post-trade and back office services.

About CosaicCosaic provides state-of-the art software for firms that want to promote ingenuity, evolve intelligently, and improve end-user efficiency. Products include ChartIQ, the world-renowned financial charting software, and Finsemble, the smart desktop platform. As a workflow solutions provider, Cosaic is revolutionizing the way people work with over 300 global customers around the world, including Yahoo! Finance, E*TRADE, Charles River, and Fidessa. Founded in 2012 as ChartIQ, Cosaic is a fast-growing firm based in Charlottesville, VA with offices in New York, London, and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit https://cosaic.io.

About Charles River, A State Street CompanyInvestment firms, asset owners, wealth managers, hedge funds and insurers in more than 30 countries rely on Charles River's front and middle office investment management platform to manage more than US$30 Trillion in assets. Together with State Street's middle and back office capabilities, Charles River's cloud-deployed software technology forms the foundation of State Street Alpha SM. The Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS) is designed to automate and simplify the institutional investment process across asset classes, from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. Charles River's growing partner ecosystem enables clients to seamlessly access external data and analytics, applications and liquidity venues that support the demands of their product and asset class mix. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, we serve clients globally with more than 1,000 employees in 11 regional offices.

(Statistics as of Q1 2021)

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (STT) - Get Report is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $40.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.6 trillion* in assets under management as of March 31, 2021, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

* Assets under management as of March 31, 2021 includes approximately $60 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

