Charles River® IMS Integrates With MTS BondsPro ATS, Enabling All-to-All Access Across Global Fixed Income Markets

Charles River Development, a State Street Company, today announced it has completed the integration of MTS BondsPro, an SEC-registered Alternative Trading System (ATS), with the Charles River Order and Execution Management System (OEMS) and Inventory Hub. The Inventory Hub processes and aggregates inventory across a number of the largest dealers and liquidity venues. It offers users a centralized point to receive and interact with live data across a full range of products and asset classes.

MTS BondsPro offers streaming and fully executable liquidity on corporate bonds across the full credit spectrum, including emerging markets. With a global network of over 500 buy- and sell-side firms, the BondsPro all-to-all order book offers 180k+ prices at any given time across over 20,000 securities. Users are able to both trade on others' markets and provide their own - all within the Charles River ecosystem.

"Offering our customers the ability to interact with our markets in the most natural way, as defined by each client, has never been more important," said Sean Dzugan, Head of Sales at MTS. "Delivering our data, executable markets, and the ability to make prices within Charles River's OEMS and Inventory Hub allows us to help our mutual clients realize the full potential of our liquidity in an environment they're already working in. This represents a win for all parties and a step forward for the market structure of fixed income electronic trading."

"Our buyside customers increasingly want the flexibility to act as price makers in fixed income markets and streamline workflows across the liquidity providers they interact with," said Michael Beattie, Director of Product Strategy, Charles River Development. "Our partnership with MTS offers traders an all-to-all trading model with an efficient click-to-trade engagement that helps improve access to liquidity for the markets, geographies and asset classes they trade in."

About MTS

MTS is one of Europe's leading facilitators of electronic fixed income markets, connecting a network of over 500 unique counterparties across Europe and the US, with average daily volumes exceeding €130 billion in 2020. MTS is part of the Euronext Group. For more information, visit www.mtsmarkets.com

About MTS BondsPro

MTS BondsPro is an electronic trading platform that offers access to liquidity and real-time execution on its anonymous, all-to-all order book. It supports USD and a wide range of non-USD denominated corporate bonds and emerging market debt. MTS BondsPro is part of MTS Markets International, Inc. (MMI), a FINRA-registered broker-dealer. MMI is a member of FINRA and SIPC.

About Charles River, A State Street Company

Investment firms, asset owners, wealth managers, hedge funds and insurers in more than 30 countries rely on Charles River's front and middle office investment management platform to manage more than US$35 Trillion in assets. Together with State Street's middle and back office capabilities, Charles River's cloud-deployed software technology forms the foundation of State Street Alpha SM. The Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS) is designed to automate and simplify the institutional investment process across asset classes, from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. Charles River's growing partner ecosystem enables clients to seamlessly access external data and analytics, applications and liquidity venues that support the demands of their product and asset class mix. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, we serve clients globally with more than 1,000 employees in 11 regional offices. To learn more visit www.crd.com.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (STT) - Get State Street Corporation Report is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $43.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.9 trillion* in assets under management as of September 30, 2021, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

