Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Vice President Promotions

Charles River Associates (CRAI) - Get Report, a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services, today announced six promotions to vice president. Christine Dedrick, in the Human Capital Department, Jennifer Johnson in the Life Sciences Practice, Mikaël Hervé, Michal Malkiewicz and Sean Taylor in the Antitrust & Competition Economics Practice, and Erik Himan in the Finance Practice, have been promoted to the level of vice president.

"We are pleased to announce the promotions of these six individuals to vice president," said CRA's President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Maleh. "Their dedication to delivering the highest quality of work for clients and colleagues is what contributes to our firm's strong leadership. We appreciate their many contributions and congratulate them on this career milestone."

Christine Dedrick joined CRA in January 2020. She came to CRA with more than 20 years of experience as both a strategy consultant and a human capital professional. Within the talent arena, Ms. Dedrick's experience spans all aspects of the field, including talent acquisition, training, professional development, employee relations and HR policy. Since joining CRA, she has played an integral role in advancing the firm's talent priorities. Ms. Dedrick oversees the firm's professional development programs, including leading the team in designing and implementing core training programs that support the development of fundamental skills through each stage of an employee's career. She is committed to helping build the organizational capabilities to develop talent, including bringing meaningful feedback and coaching to every employee and expanding learning opportunities for all.

Mikaël Hervé is an expert in the application of economic and quantitative techniques to antitrust issues, sharing his time between the CRA London and Paris offices. His work covers mergers, abuse of dominance, market coordination, cartels and damages estimation. He has extensive experience in particular in digital and media markets (e.g. advising news publishers, ad tech firms, mass media companies, specialized search engines), in finance (e.g. advising clients regarding Forex/CDS/Libor manipulations), in local competition assessment (e.g. retail or production plants mergers at the European or national level) and in the quantification of harm. Mr. Hervé has advised clients in front of the European Commission, national courts and authorities in France, Belgium, the UK and Australia.

Erik Himan has more than 15 years of experience applying economic and quantitative methods to problems in complex business litigation as a testifying expert and as a consultant. He specializes in the areas of business and asset valuation, appraisals and price disputes, assessing solvency in ability-to-pay and fraudulent conveyance claims, securities litigation, accounting issues, measurement of damages and the economic analysis of material adverse effects. He also consults on antitrust matters. Mr. Himan has been engaged in numerous matters by both the merging parties and the government agencies, including the Federal Trade Commission and the US Department of Justice, in the verification of merger efficiencies and synergies in horizontal mergers. He has worked across many industries, including retail, financial services, automotive, payment and credit cards, energy, real estate, health services, transportation, steel, and telecommunications, among others. Mr. Himan is a CFA Charterholder and a Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA) as recognized by the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts (NACVA).

Jennifer Johnson joined CRA with more than 12 years of life sciences consulting experience and is passionate about using data-driven approaches to help pharmaceutical clients compete in today's increasingly value-based market. Prior to joining CRA in October 2019, she was a Principal at IQVIA and previously worked at AmerisourceBergen's Xcenda and Lash Group companies. Ms. Johnson uses a mix of modalities to answer key business questions and has specific expertise integrating large data sets such as patient-level prescription and medical claims, distribution information, and formulary information to tease out patient, provider, and payer dynamics. She has advised multiple clients on launch and inline strategy across a number of therapeutic areas, including HIV and oncology. With a background in patient support program operations, helping manufacturers develop sustainable, optimized patient access solutions is core to Ms. Johnson's work.

Michal Malkiewicz specializes in the application of economics, finance, statistics, and survey research methods to complex business and public policy questions, commercial disputes, and investigations. Mr. Malkiewicz has worked extensively analyzing issues in health care, life sciences, high-tech, and other industries. He has been retained as an expert in patent, copyright, and trademark infringement, false advertising, breach of contract, misappropriation of trade secrets, defamation, and unfair competition disputes. Mr. Malkiewicz's experience also includes rate setting for standard essential patents and economic analysis in unfair import investigations. He has testified as an expert witness before US federal courts, international arbitration panels, and administrative law judges at the US International Trade Commission. Prior to consulting, Mr. Malkiewicz worked as a survey research professional and an economic research assistant to the Hon. Richard A. Posner.

Sean Taylor has extensive experience analyzing economic issues in the areas of antitrust, product liability, intellectual property, and employment discrimination. He has evaluated antitrust claims relating to exclusionary conduct and price fixing; analyzed the competitive impact of proposed horizontal and vertical mergers; addressed class certification issues; calculated damages for product liability and patent infringement matters; and performed complex econometric analyses on human resources databases to evaluate claims of race, gender, and age discrimination in a variety of employment practices. Mr. Taylor's consulting expertise covers a wide range of industries, including health insurance, pharmaceuticals, information technology, manufacturing, and professional sports. He also has advised charitable organizations on program evaluation methods and data analytics.

