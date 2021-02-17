Charles Linsmeier Promoted To EVP, General Manager Of Macmillan Learning

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Macmillan Learning, a privately-held, family-owned education publishing and services company, today announced the promotion of Charles Linsmeier to Executive Vice President, General Manager of Macmillan Learning, effective immediately. As General Manager, Linsmeier will drive strategy for the company's higher education, high school, and enterprise solutions.

Linsmeier, a graduate of the University of New Mexico and City University of New York, was most recently Senior Vice President of Macmillan Learning's Humanities & Social Sciences Editorial Division and BFW High School Publishers. He has worked at Macmillan Learning for more than twenty years, beginning as a sales representative and working in roles with increasing responsibility, including editor and publisher for the company's market-leading psychology and economics lists, before joining the company's senior leadership team in 2013.

"Chuck is astutely aware of the role we play in students' lives, and is passionate about the issues that impact learning from understanding learning environments that foster student engagement and motivation to advancing scientific teaching principles. There's no one better equipped to help me lead Macmillan Learning as we continue to discover better ways to support teaching and learning in classrooms across the world," said Susan Winslow, President of Macmillan Learning.

"We understand how much good pedagogy matters under normal circumstances and have seen that intensify as much of a student's educational experience moved online. To support digital pedagogies - whether the class is online, in person, or hybrid - our learning platforms are designed to be more than a repository of learning assets; they are environments designed to promote learning and engagement that reflect the needs of the individual students, disciplines, and institutions that we support," Linsmeier said.

Linsmeier's keen editorial eye and understanding of the education market contributed to the future direction of Macmillan Learning including signings and publications that diversified authorship and accelerated positive change from digital pedagogy to improved coverage of underrepresented groups in Macmillan Learning's publications. Additionally, over the last five years, he fostered the expansive growth in the company's market-leading AP High School business and was instrumental in the recent successful launch of the company's learning platform, Achieve. Linsmeier has long been an outspoken advocate of affordable course materials and equity in education.

About Macmillan Learning

Macmillan Learning is a privately-held, family-owned company that improves lives through learning. By linking research to learning practice, we develop pioneering products and learning materials for students that are highly effective and drive improved outcomes. To learn more, please visit macmillanlearning.com or join our Macmillan Community .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charles-linsmeier-promoted-to-evp-general-manager-of-macmillan-learning-301229341.html

SOURCE Macmillan Learning