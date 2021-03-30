Charles Fisher Joins Turo As Chief Financial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace, Turo, today announced that Charles Fisher will be joining the company as its new Chief Financial Officer.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace, Turo, today announced that Charles Fisher will be joining the company as its new Chief Financial Officer. Fisher will lead all aspects of the company's finance, investor relations, and accounting functions and will be responsible for optimizing financial operations and delivering profitable growth.

"Chuck deeply believes in our mission, shares our company values and has the perfect track record for leading long-term growth and financial performance," said Andre Haddad, Turo CEO. "Chuck's rich experience leading financial operations for global companies will be instrumental to the next chapter of our success at Turo."

"It is a thrill to be joining the amazing team at Turo and to bring my experience to help turbocharge its growth at such an exciting time," said Fisher. "Turo has built a world-class marketplace that has defined the peer-to-peer car sharing category, and I look forward to being part of their mission to put the world's 1.5 billion cars to better use."

Fisher most recently served as Executive Vice President, Corporate Finance & Development at Charter Communications, where he managed Charter's debt and equity capital markets strategy and execution, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate development, including equity investments and joint ventures.

Prior to joining Charter in 2013, Fisher was a Senior Managing Director for Telecoms & Media at Guggenheim Securities. Earlier in his career, he was at Nomura Securities where he headed the Media Investment Banking practice for the Americas. Fisher previously served as a Managing Director and led Lehman Brothers' and Nomura's European Cable Investment Banking business in London, and he was a Managing Director for Lehman Brothers in both London and New York. He holds a B.A. from Queen's University in Ontario and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

About Turo

Turo is the world's largest peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace where car owners can become entrepreneurs, forging their path towards financial empowerment. A pioneer of the sharing economy and travel industry, Turo is a safe, supportive community with operations in the US, Canada, and the UK. Whether you share your extra car to make ends meet or are looking to start a small car sharing business, hosts can share virtually any car to get their entrepreneurial wheels turning.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charles-fisher-joins-turo-as-chief-financial-officer-301258085.html

SOURCE Turo