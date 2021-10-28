Charles Brooks And Christine LaSala Join Sedgwick Board Of Directors

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, announced the appointment of veteran industry executives Charles Brooks and Christine LaSala as independent members of its board of directors.

Brooks is the chief information officer and executive vice president of operations at Kemper Corporation, where he specializes in property, casualty, life and health insurance. He has also held senior leadership positions at ACE Limited (now Chubb Limited), Aetna, Travelers, Accenture and Prudential Financial. Throughout his career, Brooks has led strategic planning, operations and systems management initiatives with a focus on financial services. Prior to graduating from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and Columbia University, Brooks served as a captain in the United States Army.

LaSala has over 45 years of insurance industry leadership experience and is currently the senior independent director of the board of directors of Beazley Group and chair of its Remuneration Committee. Her background includes management, client leadership and financial experience in the insurance industry, where she has worked with large corporate and public institution clients. For 10 years, LaSala served as CEO and president of WTC Captive Insurance Company. LaSala also held executive positions with Willis Towers Watson, Marsh and Johnson & Higgins. She is a graduate of the College of New Rochelle and studied finance at Fordham University.

As members of the Sedgwick board, they will provide strategic counsel, leveraging their impressive career experience to help guide strategy, change management, mergers and acquisitions, leadership diversity, financial and client performance, regulatory and compliance activity and risk assessment.

"Both Charles and Christine bring decades of experience to the Sedgwick board," said Dave North, Sedgwick executive chairman. "We are excited to welcome them to our board of directors and know that their proven leadership capabilities and deep knowledge will be tremendous assets to the governance of our organization. As we continue to focus on growth and high-level service to clients all across the globe, I look forward to working alongside two of the most dynamic executives in the insurance services sector."

About SedgwickSedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. The company provides a broad range of resources tailored to our clients' specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts; through the dedication and expertise of more than 27,000 colleagues across 65 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact the bottom line. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see www.sedgwick.com.

