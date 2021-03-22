Charity Navigator Launches Direct Volunteer Capabilities Through Partnership With Golden

SADDLE BOOK, N.J., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charity Navigator, the world's largest and most-utilized independent charity evaluator, today announced the launch of volunteering on its platform. This new feature is made possible through a partnership with Golden, the world's most widely used volunteer and civic engagement app.

Charity Navigator's President & CEO Michael Thatcher shared, "Every year, millions of Americans use Charity Navigator's ratings and resources to inform their giving. Now, those same big-hearted people can find and join volunteer opportunities in their local communities right on Charity Navigator."

Visitors to Charity Navigator can browse thousands of volunteer opportunities, filtering on location, availability, and targeted keywords. Nonprofits can create free accounts to host opportunities and attract volunteers.

"Volunteering can take many forms of service, including virtual, peer-to-peer, mentoring, skills-based, on-your-own-time projects, and more. First-hand exposure, beginning with volunteering, builds values of understanding, responsibility, and conviction, transforming casual supporters into 10x more generous donors, advocates, and agents of change versus those without context of a given charity's operations," said Sam Fankuchen, Founder and CEO of Golden.

The pandemic, racial equity issues and other crises, placed greater demands on nonprofits to deliver more to the communities they serve:

"Volunteer support is core to the Midwest Food Bank culture," said Jada Hoerr, Chief Resource Officer at Midwest Food Bank. "Our volunteers are the life-blood of the organization. The countless hours and their expertise is a unique and blessed differentiator. In 2020, in the midst of the pandemic, volunteer service hours equaled 150 full-time employees. We were able to achieve many of our results with our volunteer efforts using Golden."

For those interested in learning more, Charity Navigator and Golden will co-host a free webinar, "Charitable Giving & Volunteerism: How to make a greater impact through civic engagement," on March 26 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT. Attendees will learn how to easily source, sign up for, and keep track of their volunteer opportunities. RSVP here .

ABOUT CHARITY NAVIGATOR

Charity Navigator, the world's largest and most-utilized independent nonprofit evaluator, empowers donors of all sizes with free access to data, tools, and resources to guide philanthropic decision making. Through Charity Navigator's ratings, nonprofits are equipped with the nonprofit sector's premier trust indicator and a powerful platform to raise awareness and funds. Charity Navigator does not charge the organizations it evaluates, ensuring unbiased evaluations, nor does it charge the public for this trusted data. As a result, Charity Navigator, a 501(c)(3) public charity itself, depends on support from individuals, corporations, and foundations that believe it provides a much-needed service to America's charitable givers.

ABOUT GOLDEN

Launched in 2015, Golden has become the world's largest volunteer app. The Golden interface is a first of its kind volunteer management portal used by organizations, including nonprofits, schools, companies, government agencies, to easily promote opportunities and track volunteer analytics in real-time. 5,000+ organizers operate their volunteer recruitment, engagement, retention, and analysis programs on Golden. With the Golden apps and web portal, users can easily source, register for, and keep track of personalized volunteer opportunities based on time, location, friends, and interests. Learn more at: goldenvolunteer.com

