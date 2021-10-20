Chariton Valley Cuts Network Alarms 98 Percent And Slashes Subscriber Turnup Time 80 Percent, Wins Calix 2021 Innovations In Network Operations Award

Calix, Inc. (CALX) - Get Calix, Inc. Report today announced that Chariton Valley is the recipient of the 2021 Innovations in Network Operations award. Calix presented the honor at Calix ConneXions 2021 in Las Vegas. This award recognizes a broadband service provider (BSP) that is achieving breakthrough simplification of network operations to reduce operations and customer support costs and grow profitability. Chariton Valley has done so by embracing the cloud solutions that form the core of the end-to-end Calix platforms— Intelligent Access EDGE and Revenue EDGE. As a result, Chariton Valley has cut overall alarms by 98.1 percent, slashed truck rolls by nearly 40 percent, and reduced subscriber turnup time by 80 percent. To build on these impressive results, Chariton Valley is embracing the newest cloud offering, Calix Operations Cloud (Operations Cloud) which integrates network data into Calix Cloud so BSPs can gain unprecedented visibility into subscriber behavior and automate service provisioning.

A Calix customer since 2011, the Missouri-based Chariton Valley has had a long-term focus on simplifying network operations. They're using the following Calix offerings to achieve their goals.

Reduce overall alarms by 98.81 percent and slash truck rolls nearly 40 percent. Using GigaSpire® BLAST systems, Calix Support Cloud (Support Cloud), and new Operations Cloud, the cooperative is leveraging data from the access network to the subscriber edge to evaluate and improve network performance.

Using GigaSpire® BLAST systems, Calix Support Cloud (Support Cloud), and new Operations Cloud, the cooperative is leveraging data from the access network to the subscriber edge to evaluate and improve network performance. Reduce subscriber turnup time 80 percent. To accelerate turnups, Chariton Valley deployed the AXOS E7-2 Intelligent Modular System and GP1100X GigaPoint®.

To accelerate turnups, Chariton Valley deployed the AXOS E7-2 Intelligent Modular System and GP1100X GigaPoint®. Excite subscribers and drive member value.Chariton Valley is using data in Calix Marketing Cloud to gain critical insights into subscriber behavior and get more value for every dollar spent on marketing. They're also delivering the popular applications in EDGE Suites, including ProtectIQ™ and ExperienceIQ™. These are delivered via the cooperative's personalized CommandIQ® mobile app, which has a 100 percent adoption rate.

"It's an honor to receive this award and we're thrilled about our successful partnership with Calix," said Ryan Johnson, COO of Chariton Valley. "With end-to-end Calix solutions, we are achieving our vision to create opportunities for students, families, farmers, businesses, and medical facilities in Missouri by delivering fast and reliable broadband services. Calix is helping us grow huge value for our rural communities."

"We're excited to recognize Chariton Valley for its innovations in network operations," said Shane Eleniak, executive vice president of products for Calix. "The success of Chariton Valley shows what is possible when broadband service providers embrace end-to-end Calix solutions that span the access network to the subscriber edge. We are proud to help Chariton Valley simplify its operations and help its communities in rural Missouri thrive for years to come."

Register for the ConneXions 2021 Learning Experience, which takes place virtually November 16-18 at Calix.com.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (CALX) - Get Calix, Inc. Report - Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix's business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020005115/en/