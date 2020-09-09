Charitable Dollars From International Essential Oils Day Top $290,000

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Living, the world's leading provider of essential oils, today announced donations from its third annual International Essential Oils Day on July 11 totaled $292,000. The money will go to the D. Gary Young Global Leadership Fund for Higher Education.

Prior to this year's International Essential Oils Day, Young Living pledged to donate 5% of global sales on July 11 to its foundation. The final donation of $292,000 will help deserving students from the Young Living Academy in Chongon, Ecuador — as well as rising leaders and deserving students in other developing nations — pursue higher education opportunities at a university or trade school. This fund helps bridge a difficult gap for underprivileged students who have big dreams but who often can't afford higher education.

"This donation will go a long way in helping build a strong foundation for the future leaders of the communities we serve around the world," said Jackie Skinner, executive director of the Young Living Foundation. "Seeing the Young Living family come together this year for International Essential Oils Day was incredibly rewarding, especially given everything that is going on in the world today. It's inspiring to see this level of support for the Foundation."

International Essential Oils Day was first celebrated in 2018. This officially recognized day celebrates the power and benefits of essential oils and Young Living's history in bringing them to the world. More information can be found at InternationalEssentialOilsDay.com.

Young Living continues to encourage donations to the D. Gary Young Global Leadership Fund for Higher Education through direct donations. Direct donations can be made at: https://younglivingfoundation.org/embedded-cart

