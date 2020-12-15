Charger Investment Partners Acquires Leading Composites Manufacturer Advanced Composite Products And Technology, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Charger Investment Partners ("Charger") today announced that it has acquired a majority stake in Advanced Composite Products and Technology, Inc. ("ACPT" or the "Company"). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Huntington Beach, California, ACPT is a market leading manufacturer of highly engineered composite structures for defense, space, aviation, automotive, marine, industrial machinery and subsea telecom applications. Founded in 1977, ACPT has a long history of excellence and innovation in advanced composites. Today, ACPT is an industry leader with an established reputation for designing, prototyping and manufacturing composite products for blue-chip customers across a variety of end markets and applications. ACPT is particularly well known for its proprietary composite-to-metal bonding capabilities that paved the way for its groundbreaking composite driveshaft products that are used by the United States Armed Forces and commercial customers alike.

"We are thrilled to partner with Ryan Clampitt, Jim Leslie and the talented ACPT management team," said Aaron Perlmutter, co-founder and Partner at Charger. "ACPT's impressive track record of organic growth and recent program wins in the composites space serve as an outstanding platform for future growth. We expect the enduring category tailwinds in composites to provide meaningful growth opportunities for leaders in this industry. ACPT's long-tenured management team has built the trust of a blue-chip customer base, and we look forward to supporting the Leslie family's continued contributions to the composites industry."

"This is an important new chapter in ACPT's growth story," said Ryan Clampitt, President of ACPT. "We are very excited to partner with the team at Charger as we work to further accelerate ACPT's leadership position in the composites space. We believe that Charger brings the expertise, operational insights and a partnership approach to ACPT, all of which will enhance our unwavering commitment to quality and innovation with our customers. With increasing demand for composite products across a variety of end markets, ACPT will benefit from decades of heritage in the industry and a strong capital partner in Charger."

Winston & Strawn LLP acted as legal advisor to Charger and KAL Capital Markets served as the investment banking advisor to ACPT.

About Charger Investment Partners

Based in Hermosa Beach, California, Charger Investment Partners is a private equity firm that invests in dynamic small and mid-sized companies primarily in the industrial, services, and consumer industries that can benefit from Charger's partnership and value enhancement expertise. The firm's principals have decades of experience successfully building market-leading companies utilizing an operationally focused, flexible capital approach that encompasses a variety of transaction types including ownership transitions, corporate carve-outs, and recapitalizations. For more information, please refer to the Charger website at www.chargerinv.com.

