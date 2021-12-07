Chargebee Continues Global Expansion With Office And Data Center In Australia

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chargebee , the leading subscription management platform, announced it has opened a dedicated office and data center in Sydney, Australia to support SaaS and subscription businesses and ensure APP compliance. The announcement comes after recent growth as Chargebee expands its global customer base and offerings to help businesses around the world simplify revenue growth and finance operations.

"With accelerated digital transformation as the new norm, there is pent up demand for companies to break down borders that traditionally limited international growth," said Krish Subramanian, CEO and co-founder of Chargebee. "One of the biggest pain points was achieving data sovereignty, and by deploying our own data center, we are able to remove the barrier and offer exceptional service and support to companies doing business in, or expanding to, the Australian market."

Many countries have passed strict data sovereignty laws, requiring that data not only be stored but processed in the country of origin. Similar to the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR'), Australia has Australian Privacy Principles ("APPs"), which require that companies above a certain size that do business in Australia must store and process all data in Australia.

Over the last year, adoption of enterprise software has been on the rise in Australia, as more companies embrace transformation, especially under protection of data security requirements. The latest forecast from Gartner predicts a 6.5% increase in the A$102 Billion IT spending market in Australia from 2021 to 2022, with enterprise software segment forecasted to show the highest growth.

"We see this region as having tremendous growth potential, and we look forward to servicing customers and partners doing business in the area by giving them peace of mind on critical security requirements as well as access to innovative technology to champion change within their organizations," added Subramanian.

Supporting regional customers including a major automobile distributor, A Cloud Guru and Ansarada, the opening of Chargebee's Sydney office further marks the continued growth the company has enjoyed year on year.

"We have been working closely with Chargebee for over five years and are excited to expand the partnership to support customers in Australia with permanent on-the-ground resources. We look forward to using our integration partnership with Chargebee to help Australian businesses collect subscription payments as a part of the thriving local ecosystem," added Luke Fossett, Sales Director - Australia, New Zealand of GoCardless.

To learn more about Chargebee in Australia, visit https://www.chargebee.com/for-australia/ .

About Chargebee Chargebee is the subscription management platform that automates revenue operations of over 3500 high-growth subscription-based businesses from startups to enterprises. The SaaS platform helps subscription businesses across verticals, including SeaS, eCommerce, e-learning, IoT, Publications, and more, manage and grow revenue by automating subscription, billing, invoicing, payments, and revenue recognition operations and provides key metrics, reports, and business insights. Founded in 2011, Chargebee counts businesses, like Okta, Freshworks, Calendly, and Study.com amongst its global customer base. Learn more about Chargebee at www.chargebee.com

