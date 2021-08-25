Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. Announces Renovacor's Appointment Of Matt Killeen, Ph.D., As Chief Scientific Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renovacor, Inc. ("Renovacor"), an early-stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants, today announced the appointment of Matt Killeen, Ph.D., as chief scientific officer (CSO), effective as of September 1, 2021. Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (CHAQ) previously announced on March 23, 2021 that it entered into a definitive merger agreement with Renovacor, Inc. The closing of the merger is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2021.

"Matt's extensive experience discovering, researching and developing AAV-based gene therapies for cardiovascular diseases makes him an ideal fit as Renovacor's CSO," said Magdalene Cook, M.D., chief executive officer of Renovacor. "He has an impressive track record of successfully establishing R&D capabilities, advancing therapeutic candidates, and building an early-stage pipeline, which positions him well for success in his new role. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team and look forward to working together to advance REN-001 into the clinic and further develop our broader pipeline of innovative gene therapies."

Dr. Killeen added, "Leading the early development of Renovacor's pipeline presents a transformative opportunity to positively impact the lives of patients living with BAG-3 associated dilated cardiomyopathy and broader patient populations. I believe the company's unique therapeutic approach has broad applicability and the potential to yield the first FDA-approved therapeutic intervention addressing the underlying genetic cause of BAG3-associated familial dilated cardiomyopathy. Its impressive preclinical data sets strongly support this belief and highlight how REN-001's validated capsid, one-time payload and monogenic target indication position it for success. I am looking forward to working with the Renovacor team and its respected scientific and clinical advisors to build on these data as we seek to deliver transformative treatments to patients living with devastating diseases."

Dr. Killeen is joining Renovacor from BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. where, as head of cardiovascular research, he led the discovery and early development of novel AAV-based gene therapies for a range of inherited heart diseases. At BioMarin, Dr. Killeen founded the Cardiovascular Therapeutic Area and scaled it into a dedicated R&D unit, built a pipeline of potential precision therapies for genetic heart diseases, and forged multiple R&D partnerships across industry and academia. In earlier roles at BioMarin, he led R&D portfolio strategy initiatives for the company's early pipeline and spearheaded the development of its R&D strategy. Prior to his time at BioMarin, Dr. Killeen led efforts to support the commercialization and launch of new therapies for multiple sclerosis at Biogen. He also advised pharmaceutical companies on R&D and commercialization strategies for multiple pipeline therapies for cardiovascular diseases at Decision Resources Group, now Clarivate.

Dr. Killeen holds a Ph.D. in cardiac electrophysiology from the University of Cambridge, where he specialized in genetic heart rhythm abnormalities and identified potential novel therapeutic approaches for these diseases. He was subsequently a research fellow at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital in the laboratory of Calum MacRae, researching the disease biology of rare and common heart diseases. He has published more than 20 peer-reviewed papers on topics spanning genetic cardiac diseases, cardiac electrophysiology, arrhythmias and drug safety, and is the sole author of a textbook on the role of cardiac electrophysiology in pharmaceutical R&D. Dr. Killeen is a member of the Board of Directors for the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation and has been elected as a fellow of the Royal Society of Biology (FRSB) and a fellow of the American College of Cardiology (FACC).

About Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp.CHAQ is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, acquisition, or similar business combination. CHAQ raised approximately $86.0 million in April 2020 for the purpose of combining with a public or privately-held operating business. CHAQ was founded and sponsored by affiliates of Chardan Capital Markets LLC. CHAQ is Chardan's sixth publicly traded acquisition vehicle.

About RenovacorRenovacor is a preclinical stage gene therapy company developing a pipeline of innovative and proprietary AAV-based gene therapies for BAG3 gene mutation-associated diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Renovacor's therapeutic focus is initially on cardiovascular disease, with a lead program in BAG3 mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy. For more information, please visit www.renovacor.com. No part of Renovacor's website is incorporated by reference into or otherwise deemed to be a part of this press release.

Renovacor previously announced that it had entered into a merger agreement with Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (CHAQ) ("CHAQ"), a special purposes acquisition company. Completion of the proposed merger is subject to approval by the stockholders of CHAQ and certain other conditions. The proposed merger is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

