Chapters Health Foundation Raises More Than $62K At Sixth Annual Hospice Open Golf Tournament

TAMPA, Fla., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chapters Health Foundation is elated to report the fabulous results of the 2021 Hospice Open. The fundraising and participation recorded amazing growth. The more than $62,000 raised at this year's tournament easily surpassed the previous year's total of nearly $50,000 and the number of players nearly doubled.

"The 2021 Hospice Open exceeded our wildest expectations," said Adam Stanfield, vice president of development and executive director of the Chapters Health Foundation. "Not only did the event surpass our financial goals, it highlighted exactly what we wanted, which is the coming together of an exceptional healthcare provider and the litany of corporate vendors."

Zeno Office Solutions returned for a second year as the presenting sponsor.

"Zeno is proud to continue to support the Hospice Open," said Emelie Roberts, national account executive for Zeno Office Solutions. "It was such a beautiful day. The event featured a large variety of sponsors and players which made for a successful day all around. We believe that supporting Chapters Health makes us all stronger."

In addition to the tournament, the 2021 Hospice Open featured a series of contests including Hot Shot, Sponsored by JanusHR. The new contest allowed players to use a compressed air cannon to launch a golf ball more than 300 feet to start a hole.

The open also featured the popular helicopter ball drop, sponsored by A1 Agency and Got-Rack.com. It included more than 218 golf balls that were dropped onto the driving range. The ball that landed closest to the target won the grand prize, a Samsung 55" 4K LED TV provided by CDW Healthcare.

Proceeds from the event support programs across all service areas of Chapters Health. The services include bereavement for adults and kids, programs for veterans and first responders, and a special needs fund that was created to cover expenses that fall outside the realm of care, but are critically important to patients' comfort and peace of mind.

About Chapters Health Foundation Chapters Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit organization committed to supporting Chapters Health System, a progressive leader in home health, palliative care, hospice and grief support. Chapters Health Foundation provides more than $2.5 million annually in charity care in order to continue to meet the needs of patients and families who cannot afford hospice services. Chapters Health Foundation also provides $1.3 million in funding for the provision of grief support across Chapters Health and more than $1 million to assist with underfunded pediatric and adult palliative care services. To learn more, follow us on Facebook, Twitter Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About Zeno Office SolutionsZeno Office Solutions was founded in 1996 and has been a leader in Florida for more than 20 years. Since Zeno's acquisition by Xerox Business Solutions in April 2013, the company has experienced continual growth as a direct result of local leadership, unmatched customer support, and Xerox's world-class technologies. Utilizing this proven business model, Zeno is well-positioned as one of the largest and most respected technology and document management partners in the State of Florida. Our professionals are focused on generating value for our clients by identifying operations inefficiencies and providing solutions through proprietary tools and best practices. Through our assessment process, Zeno recommends and deploys sustainable solutions for optimizing business workflows. This detailed approach helps our customers manage information more efficiently, maximize profits, and focus on their other business priorities. As a valued business partner to companies ranging from small business to fortune 500, Zeno has scalable technology solutions to meet your unique objectives.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chapters-health-foundation-raises-more-than-62k-at-sixth-annual-hospice-open-golf-tournament-301284460.html

SOURCE Chapters Health Foundation