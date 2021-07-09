Chapman Ranch Plans From Rhythm Let Customers Support Renewable Energy Generated By Texas' Gulf Winds

HOUSTON, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhythm, a Texas-based renewable energy provider serving homeowners, renters, and small businesses, is adding electricity plans that give Texas customers the power to support a local energy generator: the Chapman Ranch Wind Farm in Nueces County.

Located seven miles south of Corpus Christi, Chapman Ranch features 81 turbines that with the steady coastal winds of the Gulf of Mexico can produce 249 MW of clean energy - enough to power the equivalent of more than 64,000 Texas homes.

"Our Chapman Ranch wind energy plans give Texans a great opportunity to put their money where their heart is and empower more wind farms to be built across the state," said P.J. Popovic, CEO of Rhythm. "Supporting a local, renewable energy generator is a great way to help Texas' economy and the health of our planet."

23% of the power generated in the state of Texas currently comes from wind farms, making Texas a leader in wind power-generating capacity. The Chapman Ranch plans powered by gulf winds expand on Rhythm's 100% renewable energy plan offerings that already include Texas Breeze plans, which are backed by Texas wind from farms across the state.

"The strong winds of the Gulf of Mexico are consistent, which for Texans and Rhythm means stability and reliability in electricity production and a consistent supply of renewable power to the grid," said Popovic.

Rhythm launched in January 2021 with a pledge to become the best-rated energy provider in Texas in terms of customer service. The company serves thousands of Texans as one of the largest independent retail energy providers in the state and has a 4.7 out of 5.0-star rating on Google Reviews.

"If you care about the environmental impact of your electricity choice and, like us, believe in supporting the local economy in Texas, our Chapman Ranch electricity plans are for you," said Kosta Zujic, Head of Commercialization at Rhythm. "We hope these plans make a statement about how we and our customers support Texas renewable energy. By powering homes with a local wind energy plan, our customers can help preserve our great state for generations to come."

The Chapman Ranch Wind Farm's turbines harness the force of Gulf winds to make electricity. This electricity enters the Texas power grid and essentially takes the place where energy from other sources could have been. For every megawatt hour of power Chapman Ranch produces, exactly one Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) is created. RECs are essentially a receipt for the benefits associated with renewable energy. Rhythm purchases these RECs and matches the energy use of those customers on Chapman Ranch plans to them, so customers are supporting local, Texas-based renewable energy generation.

Rhythm expects to serve customers throughout the Texas gulf region, greater Houston area, and across the state with Chapman Ranch plans. For more information on renewable energy plans, visit GotRhythm.com or call 1-833-774-9846.

About RhythmRhythm is a new energy provider offering Texans affordable, 100% renewable energy plans. The upstart energy company is rethinking the energy experience, making it easier, faster, and more human. Powered by smart data, Rhythm is investing in local energy and Texas-based customer care available seven days a week. All Rhythm customers, whether new or renewing, receive the same great rates, and Rhythm offers a 90-Day Easy Energy Promise, which lets new customers try its service and leave early without the penalty. The company also offers a rewards program that encourages customers to support sustainability. Learn more at GotRhythm.com.

Press Contact: mary-ward_freydberg@richards.com

Press Visuals available HERE .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chapman-ranch-plans-from-rhythm-let-customers-support-renewable-energy-generated-by-texas-gulf-winds-301328702.html

SOURCE Rhythm