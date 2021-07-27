ChannelAdvisor Wins 'Best Places To Work' Award For Seventh Time

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM) - Get Report, a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, has received the Triangle Business Journal's 2021 Best Places to Work Award for the seventh time. The annual workplace competition recognizes companies for creating policies and a work environment that employees value. As part of the selection process, ChannelAdvisor's employees provided feedback anonymously through an independent survey. Comparatively, ChannelAdvisor's survey results ranked among the highest, earning the platform company a coveted spot on the top 50 list of best companies to work for in the Triangle area.

"Winning the Best Places to Work award for the seventh time is an incredible honor and reflects our passion for supporting and developing our employees," said David Spitz, ChannelAdvisor CEO. "The combination of our market leadership and growth, our flexible and remote work policies, plentiful opportunities for advancement and career development, and our merit-based culture all contribute to an environment our employees love and value."

According to the Triangle Business Journal, ChannelAdvisor's company culture resulted in its highest marks for team effectiveness, trust with co-workers, manager effectiveness, and work engagements.

"This is an incredible recognition that offers us more insight into the genuine sentiments of our team," explained Randi Seran, vice president of human resources at ChannelAdvisor. "We're thrilled the employee experience at ChannelAdvisor has proven beneficial for so many, which is why we're paying close attention to their feedback as we consider strategies to help our team sustain their energy, enthusiasm, and innovation."

Recently, ChannelAdvisor adopted a flexible work policy in response to the evolving needs of its global workforce and developed executive-sponsored employee resource groups to champion the company's diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Following an accelerated year in e-commerce resulting in year-over-year revenue growth, the Research Triangle Park-based company employs approximately 800 people and is actively hiring globally.

To explore career opportunities at ChannelAdvisor, visit ChannelAdvisor Careers at channeladvisor.com/careers/ .

For more details about ChannelAdvisor, visit ChannelAdvisor's blog , follow ChannelAdvisor on Twitter @ChannelAdvisor , like ChannelAdvisor on Facebook and connect with ChannelAdvisor on LinkedIn .

About ChannelAdvisorChannelAdvisor (ECOM) - Get Report is a leading multichannel commerce platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For over two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers across the entire buying cycle, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their e-commerce operations on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.

ChannelAdvisor Media Contact: Tamara Gibbs tamara.gibbs@channeladvisor.com 919-249-9798

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/channeladvisor-wins-best-places-to-work-award-for-seventh-time-301341303.html

SOURCE ChannelAdvisor Corporation