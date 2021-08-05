Change Healthcare Releases End-to-End, Cloud-Native Solution For Medical Imaging

Today, Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) introduced Change Healthcare Stratus Imaging PACS, a new, comprehensive cloud software as a service (SaaS) solution for radiology practices, now in beta testing with plans to extend to hospitals in the future.

Today, Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) introduced Change Healthcare Stratus Imaging PACS, a new, comprehensive cloud software as a service (SaaS) solution for radiology practices, now in beta testing with plans to extend to hospitals in the future. Stratus Imaging PACS is the latest solution to be introduced by Change Healthcare's rapidly growing cloud imaging business, which includes image archiving, analytics, universal viewers, and sharing solutions.

Change Healthcare Stratus Imaging PACS is a fully cloud-native Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) that will allow radiology practices to build customized workflows and easily adopt new functionality that will provide long-term efficiency benefits. By using cloud-native architecture, practices will be able to eliminate cumbersome upgrades while improving security, ROI, and the ability to advance patient care.

"We have worked with Change Healthcare for years and are excited to be development partners for their zero-footprint PACS," said Eric Lacy, director of clinical applications at Central Illinois Radiology Associates (CIRA). "The speed of the viewer and the rich feature set struck me as truly game-changing from the moment I first saw it. I am truly looking forward to what the solution can do for CIRA, our partners, and our patients."

As the next step in this rapid evolution, Change Healthcare is also consolidating all of its cloud-native enterprise imaging solutions under the new category name of Change Healthcare Stratus Imaging. This suite of cloud-native solutions extends the company's Enterprise Imaging portfolio and builds upon 25+ years of proven experience and success delivering innovative imaging solutions at scale.

Change Healthcare's commitment to bringing innovative, industry-leading solutions to market for hospitals and integrated delivery networks (IDNs) was recently recognized by Google Cloud, which named Change Healthcare its Google Cloud Industry Solutions Partner of the Year - Healthcare. The award recognizes success in using cloud capabilities to create comprehensive, compelling solutions that are making a significant impact in the healthcare industry.

Change Healthcare Enterprise Imaging is also developing AI algorithms to help improve workflow efficiency and recently earned its first-ever FDA clearance of an algorithm for its natively built Change Healthcare Anatomical AI™ algorithm. It is currently available in its on-premise Change Healthcare Radiology Solutions™ (PACS) for hospitals, and will be added to future releases in its Stratus Imaging cloud solution suite. The algorithm uses artificial intelligence to identify body regions using image pixel data, removing the barriers caused by inaccurate or incomplete metadata traditionally present within medical imaging. This information is used to rapidly locate relevant studies based on the current exam. By directly surfacing information to the radiologist, the solution eliminates time spent on manual study searches and can help reduce the ordering of unnecessary studies.

"The move of medical imaging to the cloud and the use of AI to help improve clinical outcomes is inevitable and accelerating. We're thrilled to be bringing a feature-rich, highly secure, zero-footprint cloud-native PACS and our natively built AI solutions to market," said Tracy Byers, senior vice president and general manager of enterprise imaging at Change Healthcare. "We remain focused on delivering cutting-edge, innovative imaging solutions that allow our customers to accelerate their digital transformation with confidence and immediately realize benefits that will continue to evolve for providers and patients over time."

Learn how starting the enterprise imaging journey to the cloud can drive immediate benefits by visiting Change Healthcare here.

About Change HealthcareChange Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) is a leading healthcare technology company focused on insights, innovation and accelerating the transformation of the U.S. healthcare system through the power of the Change Healthcare Platform. We provide data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the U.S. healthcare system.

For more information on Change Healthcare, please visit our website, hear from our experts at Insights; Follow us on Twitter; Like us on Facebook; Connect with us on LinkedIn; and Subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and YouTube .

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005057/en/