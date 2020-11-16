Change Healthcare Launches Social Determinants Of Health Analytics To Help Improve Patient Outcomes

Today Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNG) launched an innovative national data resource that connects the circumstances of people's lives to the care they receive.

Today Change Healthcare (CHNG) - Get Report launched an innovative national data resource that connects the circumstances of people's lives to the care they receive. The solution, Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) Analytics, is a resource to help health systems, insurers, and life sciences organizations explore how geodemographic factors affect patient outcomes.

Scientific research has shown that 80% of health outcomes are SDoH-related. Barriers such as food and housing availability, transportation insecurity, and education inequity must be addressed to reduce health disparities and improve outcomes. Change Healthcare's SDoH Analytics links deidentified claims with factors such as financial stability, education level, ethnicity, housing status, and household characteristics to reveal the correlations between SDoH, clinical care, and patient outcomes. The resulting dataset is de-identified in accordance with HIPAA privacy regulations.

"All the work I do—for Mayo Clinic, the COVID-19 Healthcare Coalition, and The Fight Is In Us— is predicated on equity," said John Halamka, president, Mayo Clinic Platform. "The only way we can eliminate racism and disparities in care is to better understand the challenges. Creating a national data resource on the social determinants of health is an impactful first step."

Healthcare organizations can now use SDoH Analytics to assess, select, and implement effective programs to help reduce costs and improve patient outcomes. Organizations can choose one of three ways to use SDOH Analytics:

Receive customized reports identifying SDoH factors that impact emergency room, inpatient, and outpatient visits across diverse population health segments.

Append existing systems with SDoH data to close information gaps and help optimize both patient engagement and outcomes.

Leverage a secure, hosted environment with ongoing compliance monitoring for the development of unique data analytics, models, or algorithms.

"Health systems, insurers, and scientists can now use SDoH Analytics to make a direct connection between life's circumstances and health outcomes," said Tim Suther, senior vice president of Data Solutions at Change Healthcare. "This helps optimize healthcare utilization, member engagement, and employer wellness programs. Medical affairs and research are transformed. And most importantly, patient outcomes improve. SDoH Analytics makes these data-driven insights affordable and actionable."

"Healthcare providers have long known that diseases impact people differently based on various factors, a challenge that has become acutely clear during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Michael Pencina, PhD, vice dean for Data Science and Information Technology at Duke University School of Medicine. "Access to social determinants of health data allows us to support fair and equitable care and to apply novel methodologies to new challenges. We are currently leveraging this data to help ensure that the right therapies are being used for the right patient at the right time in their treatment. And that should lead to better healthcare for all."

Organizations can get started by visiting the SDoH Analytics site for more information.

Change Healthcare operates one of the nation's largest datasets of deidentified claims and remittances. For details on how authorized healthcare stakeholders can use deidentified, aggregated data to help solve some of healthcare's biggest problems, visit the Healthcare Data and Analytics Solutions site or contact the Change Healthcare sales team.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) is a leading independent healthcare technology company, focused on accelerating the transformation of the healthcare system through the power of the Change Healthcare Platform. We provide data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the U.S. healthcare system. Learn more at changehealthcare.com.

