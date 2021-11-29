Change Healthcare Cloud-Native Stratus Imaging PACS Is Live In Clinical Use

Change Healthcare (CHNG) - Get Change Healthcare, Inc. Report today announced that Stratus Imaging PACS, a cloud-native, zero-footprint Picture Archiving and Communication System, is live in clinical use. This scalable, cloud-native platform is now being used by StatRad, an award-winning teleradiology service whose 90 radiologists read approximately 1.5 million studies a year and serve hundreds of hospitals across the United States.

Stratus Imaging PACS provides a seamless solution for radiology practices to read images from multiple hospitals on one platform, anytime from anywhere, including at home and on mobile devices. Proprietary streaming technology assures high performance and speed across different network conditions. One advantage of using the cloud-native solution is scalability and significantly reduced downtime for upgrades or maintenance, helping to keep security protection and functionality up to date. Having the ability to read images 24 hours a day, seven days a week is required to meet the needs of the hospitals and patients that large radiology practices serve.

"With the Stratus Imaging PACS system from Change Healthcare, the industry finally has a cloud solution that provides the performance that our radiologists demand," said Claude Hooton, the president and chief executive officer of NucleusHealth™, provider of the StatRad practice. "We have extremely tight requirements on timelines and speeds, and our radiologists will not tolerate anything but super-high performance. Stratus Imaging PACS provides that. These capabilities improve our radiologists' productivity."

The on-premise PACS platforms that most radiology practices currently use require expensive, difficult-to-maintain hardware and large IT departments to keep systems updated and running. Stratus Imaging PACS unburdens practices with a cloud solution that is maintained by Change Healthcare and helps enhance the security of patient data by being certified to comply with HITRUST and SOC2 security standards. The Stratus Imaging PACS platform of solutions helps hospitals, integrated delivery networks (IDNs), and radiology practices focus on patient care rather than IT.

"Having worked with multiple viewer/PACS-RIS systems, Stratus is among the best that I have used. It is slick, intuitive, and fast. I think it is an excellent system," said Dr. Brad Snyder of StatRad.

Stratus Imaging PACS improves workflow efficiencies and helps reduce radiologists' frustration by giving them one platform to connect with multiple hospitals, rather than having to constantly log in and out of individual systems. It also allows radiologists to provide quality care and collaborate from wherever they are.

Tracy Byers, senior vice president and general manager of enterprise imaging at Change Healthcare, said of the launch of Stratus Imaging PACS in clinical use: "We continue to see improvements in our ability to bring unprecedented speed, new functionality, and focus to meet the needs of healthcare providers."

Change Healthcare is one of the only major enterprise-imaging vendors offering truly cloud-native architecture at scale, leveraging years of imaging excellence to deliver innovation, security, and demonstrable ROI to healthcare providers. To learn how innovative healthcare organizations are driving immediate results, join our corporate symposium at the RSNA Annual Meeting on Nov. 29, 2021, from 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. CT at Chicago's McCormick Place, Room S101. Hear directly from StatRad and IDN executives discussing their use of Stratus Imaging PACS solutions. Register here.

For more information on Change Healthcare, please visit our website and hear from our experts at Insights. Follow us on Twitter; like us on Facebook; connect with us on LinkedIn; and subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and YouTube .

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare (CHNG) - Get Change Healthcare, Inc. Report is a leading healthcare technology company focused on insights, innovation, and accelerating the transformation of the U.S. healthcare system through the power of the Change Healthcare platform. We provide data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, administrative, and patient-engagement outcomes in the U.S. healthcare system.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211129005632/en/