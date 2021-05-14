CHANGE Announces Twitter, 49ers, Lokai, And Quotient Technology Leaders As Advisory Board

Industry experts across technology, e-commerce, sports, and philanthropy sectors bring decades of experience to San Francisco-based tech company CHANGE as it revolutionizes the way the world gives back.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CHANGE, a technology platform powering donations and carbon offsets for businesses, today announces Joanne Pasternack, Joel Lunenfeld, Michele Boal, and Steven Izen as new additions to its advisory board. As veterans in technology, e-commerce, and philanthropy, the new members position CHANGE to revolutionize how brands integrate social impact.

CHANGE is scaling its brand partnerships in the coming months with the launch of its Donation and Climate APIs. Steven Izen is the CEO/Founder of Lokai and serves on the Make-A-Wish America National Board. At the cross-section of e-commerce and social impact, Izen is well-equipped to drive platform adoption.

CHANGE is rolling out a suite of brand tools to drive community engagement through social impact. Former VP of Global Brand Strategy at Twitter, Joel Lunenfeld, is an expert in building human connections via online brand interactions. His expertise is complemented by his passion for philanthropy: Joel is the Co-Founder of Guardian Project, a nonprofit bringing free martial arts to Oakland youth.

CHANGE streamlines nonprofit agreements and regulatory filings to deploy social impact strategies faster than ever. The former VP of Philanthropy for the San Francisco 49ers and Golden State Warriors, Joanne Pasternack, has extensive experience integrating CSR campaigns with global brand leaders.

CHANGE democratizes tech-enabled impact through its giving infrastructure, a familiar landscape for Michele Boal. Michele is the Co-Founder of Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT, formerly Coupons.com) and served as its Chief Philanthropy Officer. At Quotient, she spearheaded business for social good partnerships with national nonprofits and will be instrumental in bringing the modern mindset of giving to CHANGE.

CHANGE will benefit from its advisory board's industry expertise with the launch of its easy-to-use APIs and Shopify App.

About CHANGECHANGE streamlines charitable giving on the Internet through carbon offsets and secure donations. The platform enables brands to give at the speed of culture by streamlining regulatory agreements, donation payouts, and dynamic social media content. With ease, brands drive a measurable impact through the platform's powerful CSR insights and community engagement tools. The company announced its Pre-Seed financing in December, including prominent angel investors from GoFundMe, Google, and Twitter.

To learn more about CHANGE, visit www.getchange.io

