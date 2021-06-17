Champions Of Change Virtually Closes The Market

TORONTO, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Lara Zink, Chief Executive Officer and President, WCM and WCM's 2021 Champions of Change from BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, HSBC Bank Canada, Manulife Securities, National Bank Financial, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank - Global Banking and Markets, TD Securities joined Tanya Rowntree, Head, Client Success, TMX Group, to celebrate the Champions of Change Gala and close the market.

WCM is on a mission to accelerate equity, diversity and inclusion in finance. WCM's initiatives aim to amplify diverse talent, build the industry's equity literacy, and unite firms to drive change on an industry-level. WCM does this through advocacy, research, programming and recruitment. WCM will be celebrating the 2020 and 2021 Champions of Change at WCM's Ascend Gala on June 17th in a virtual industry gathering and celebration. This year's WCM Ascend Gala is about rising above the setbacks, and reaching new levels of education, awareness, equity and inclusion.

