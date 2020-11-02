Championing America At Her Best Launches Last Minute Ad Blitz With Anti-Trump Attack Ads

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Championing America at Her Best, a Super PAC formed by a group who believe the core values of the American democratic system are in real danger, today launched a last minute ad blitz with a series of political ads...

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Championing America at Her Best, a Super PAC formed by a group who believe the core values of the American democratic system are in real danger, today launched a last minute ad blitz with a series of political ads dropping in a number of additional battleground states. In October, the group launched a series of hard-hitting ads attacking Donald Trump in Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Iowa, and North Carolina. "After major ad buys both digitally and on traditional TV, we realized that the reception to the ads was overwhelmingly positive, and that we clearly had a message that resonates with voters," said Founding Director of the Super PAC, Matthew Matern. "We're expanding our reach to Georgia, Texas, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Florida because we want to do everything we can to elect Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election."

Championing America at Her Best today launched a last minute ad blitz in several additional battleground states.

The ads feature a Mr. Rogers lookalike who has an emotional reaction to clips of Donald Trump: one ad examines Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, another attacks Trump's character with his own words, and yet another highlights just some of the misogynistic things Trump has said about women. The ads were immediately popular with Facebook and YouTube audiences, with the ads racking up close to 2 million views in just over two weeks. Voters have called the ads "amazing", "powerful", and "the best ad I've ever seen!"

With one day until Election Day, the group behind the ads hope to persuade voters that have not yet voted to bring back decency, empathy, integrity, accountability, and competence to the presidential office. Matern says, "We cannot afford to be complacent in the last day leading up to the election. We all have to do everything we can to ensure we are on the right side of history on Election Day."

To schedule an interview with Matt Matern or find out more details about Championing America at Her Best visit www.championingamerica.com

Click here to view the videos that have voters buzzing: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=628485371367651 https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=346369513454405 https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=343471746873931 https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=410612046997384 https://youtu.be/a86jaaxmKxs https://youtu.be/yYihK3ehxhE https://youtu.be/1mg7YohZ-ZY https://youtu.be/MUMLltPWMhY

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/championing-america-at-her-best-launches-last-minute-ad-blitz-with-anti-trump-attack-ads-301165369.html

SOURCE Championing America At Her Best