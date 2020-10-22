Championing America At Her Best Announces Additional Digital Buy For Powerful Ads Attacking Donald Trump

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Championing America at Her Best, a Super PAC formed by a group who believe the core values of the American democratic system are in real danger, today announced an additional digital buy in the battleground states...

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Championing America at Her Best, a Super PAC formed by a group who believe the core values of the American democratic system are in real danger, today announced an additional digital buy in the battleground states of Iowa and North Carolina. The group recently launched a series of ads attacking Donald Trump that has taken the internet by storm in a number of other battleground states. "We launched in Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona with major ad buys both digitally and on traditional TV, and the reception to the ads has been overwhelmingly positive. We clearly have a message that resonates with voters," said Founding Director of the Super PAC, Matthew Matern. "We're taking our message to other battleground states because we feel it's our duty to do everything we can to prevent the reelection of Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election."

The ads feature a Mr. Rogers lookalike who watches clips of Donald Trump and has an emotional reaction: one ad examines Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, another skillfully attacks Trump's character with his own words, and yet another highlights just some of the misogynistic things Trump has said about women. The ads immediately struck a chord with Facebook and YouTube audiences, with the ads racking up close to 1 million views in just a week, and voters calling the ads "amazing", "powerful", and "the best ad I've ever seen!"

With less than two weeks to go until the election, the group behind the ads hope to persuade voters to come out in droves to bring back decency, empathy, integrity, accountability, and competence to the presidential office. Recent polls show Biden in the lead, but Matern says "We cannot afford to be complacent in the last few weeks leading up to the election. We all have to do everything we can to ensure we are on the right side of history this November 3."

Click here to view the videos that have voters buzzing: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=628485371367651 https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=346369513454405 https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=343471746873931 https://youtu.be/a86jaaxmKxs https://youtu.be/yYihK3ehxhE https://youtu.be/1mg7YohZ-ZY

