Champion Plumbing Helps Oklahoma City Homeowners Fight Feisty Clogs With Tips For Preventive Drain Care

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Champion Plumbing, a leading provider of plumbing services to the Oklahoma City area, offers tips for local homeowners who want to keep their kitchen and bathroom drains clean and clear this summer.

"Over time, material will inevitably accumulate inside your pipes," said Brent Harpole, co-owner of Champion Plumbing. "But if you follow a few easy steps for regular upkeep and make sure to keep out anything that shouldn't be down there, you'll be less likely to encounter major problems related to clogs and buildup. Nobody likes dealing with clogs, so it makes sense to keep them from forming in the first place. In the long run, you and your family will appreciate the results and you'll also be extending the life of your plumbing system by reducing wear and tear."

Harpole recommends incorporating the following habits into your household routine to fight clogs and keep drains clear:

Use a drain guard. A drain cover in the sink or shower should be the first line of defense. Preventing hair and other debris from going down the drain in the first place will result in fewer clogs and reduce unpleasant odors.

A drain cover in the sink or shower should be the first line of defense. Preventing hair and other debris from going down the drain in the first place will result in fewer clogs and reduce unpleasant odors. Flush with hot water. Periodically pour a kettle of boiling water down the drain to dislodge or break down any material that's building up in the pipes. Adding salt or a using a baking soda/vinegar mix provides a cleaning boost and fights odors.

Periodically pour a kettle of boiling water down the drain to dislodge or break down any material that's building up in the pipes. Adding salt or a using a baking soda/vinegar mix provides a cleaning boost and fights odors. Flush with care. Flush only organic waste or toilet paper. Any other products belong in the trash or recycling bin, even if it's described as flushable. Paper towels, cotton balls, wet wipes, cat litter and other material won't break up like toilet paper, so they accumulate inside your pipes or enter the public wastewater system.

Flush only organic waste or toilet paper. Any other products belong in the trash or recycling bin, even if it's described as flushable. Paper towels, cotton balls, wet wipes, cat litter and other material won't break up like toilet paper, so they accumulate inside your pipes or enter the public wastewater system. Keep kitchen waste out. Grease and coffee grounds are common culprits for kitchen clogs. Dispose of those in the trash can (or a composting bin, for the coffee) to save yourself stress and reduce wear and tear on your pipes.

Grease and coffee grounds are common culprits for kitchen clogs. Dispose of those in the trash can (or a composting bin, for the coffee) to save yourself stress and reduce wear and tear on your pipes. Skip commercial chemical cleaners. The cleansers commonly available at grocery and hardware stores contain caustic chemicals that can damage plumbing and pose health and safety risks. Avoid them in favor of DIY cleaning mixes.

If you encounter serious drain challenges that don't respond to simple home solutions, consult a professional. The experts at Champion Plumbing offer safe, effective solutions for a variety of stubborn situations. Visit https://callthechamps.com/.

About Champion PlumbingStarted in 2015, Champion Plumbing is led by the husband-and-wife duo of Leslie and Brent Harpole. Champion provides plumbing and water quality services to the residents of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and surrounding areas. The team specializes in water heater services, drain cleaning, garbage disposals, water filtration systems and backflow repair. The company is dedicated to giving back to the local community in addition to helping them with their plumbing needs.

MEDIA CONTACT: Heather RipleyRipley PR(865) 977-1973 hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/champion-plumbing-helps-oklahoma-city-homeowners-fight-feisty-clogs-with-tips-for-preventive-drain-care-301289165.html

SOURCE Champion Plumbing