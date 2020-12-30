Champion Plumbing Donation Helps Secure Playground For Little Light Christian School

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Champion Plumbing, a leading provider of plumbing services to the Oklahoma City area, is partnering with Little Light Christian School to bring some much-needed outdoor playground equipment to the school to help ease the strain of social distancing. As part of their commitment, Champion Plumbing will be donating a $5,000 match.

As one of Little Light's "Business Dream Builders," the school created a GoFundMe page with a goal of $5,000. Champion Plumbing's matching donation helped Little Light complete phase 1 of their mission, which allowed the school to install equipment for grades K-2.

"We love our community, and Little Light Christian School has a positive influence on our city," said Leslie Harpole. "Champion Plumbing wants to be more than just a for-profit business. We want to also focus our efforts on giving back to the community, and what better way to give back than helping fund a playground for these students."

Little Light Christian School is dedicated to helping children whose parents are incarcerated or have a history of incarceration. Offering a tuition-free private school experience, the school is funded through private and business donations, as well as grants through various foundations. The school provides food, transportation, school supplies and clothes for the children.

"We are thankful for this partnership with Champion Plumbing," said Robin Khoury, founder and principal of Little Light Christian School. "After exceeding our expectations in phase 1, we can now began focusing on installing equipment for grades 3-5. This playground will offer our students an opportunity to get out of the classroom and have fun outdoors.

"At Little Light, we work hard to offer these children a safe learning environment and set them on a pathway to success."

To make a donation, please visit the GoFundMe page at https://bit.ly/37k8dce.

For more information about Champion Plumbing, visit https://callthechamps.com/.

For more information about Little Light Christian School, please visit https://littlelightschool.org/.

About Champion Plumbing

Started in 2015, Champion Plumbing is led by the husband-and-wife duo of Leslie and Brent Harpole. Champion provides plumbing and water quality services to the residents of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and surrounding areas. The team specializes in water heater services, drain cleaning, garbage disposals, water filtration systems and backflow repair. The company is dedicated to giving back to the local community in addition to helping them with their plumbing needs.

About Little Light Christian School

Little Light Christian School is a private school located in Oklahoma City. Funded by donations and grants, the school offers a tuition-free private school experience to children who have incarcerated parents or whose parents have a history of incarceration. The school is a safe space for children to better their academics while also receiving food, transportation and school supplies. Throughout a year, Little Light will feed thousands of hot meals to their students while also providing necessary supplies and instructional time.

