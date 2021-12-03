Champion Gaming Virtually Opened The Market

VANCOUVER, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Ken Hershman, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Champion Gaming Group Inc. ("Champion Gaming" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: WAGR), and his team joined George Khalife, Vice President, Capital Formation, U.S, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on the TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Champion Gaming Group Inc. is a sports content, data and analytics company that provides predictive and prescriptive analytical models and win probability applications and statistics in the sports industry for teams, media, fans, and bettors. The sports analytical and data solutions currently offered by Champion to its customers include: a fully customized probability engine; interactive sports matchup models; spread and over/under distributions; and sports statistics and historical data statistics.

Date: Thursday, December 2, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

