Chamblee Ryan Honored On List Of Best Law Firms

DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chamblee Ryan PC, a Dallas-based litigation firm, has earned recognition in the 2021 edition of The Best Law Firms, one of the nation's most prestigious and respected guides to the legal profession. Published annually by U.S. News & World Report, the development of the list involves independent research by a joint U.S. News and The Best Lawyers in America team and the evaluation of thousands of responses from law firm clients.

The firm was selected in the top tier of firms based in North Texas in the practice areas of medical malpractice defense and personal injury defense. Chamblee Ryan also earned recognition for its bankruptcy litigation practice and its work involving creditor debtor rights and insolvency and reorganization.

"It's an absolute honor to represent our clients and it is humbling when they recognize the quality of our work and representation," said William H. Chamblee, founder and managing partner of the 21-attorney firm. "We have tried several hundred cases with an outstanding record of success. We're eager to get back into the courtroom to continue to do what we do best - win."

The Best Law Firms distinction is one of several accolades for Chamblee Ryan this year.

In August, attorneys Bill Chamblee, Jeff Ryan, Reagan Boyce and Jarad Kent were named among the nation's top legal practitioners in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, while associate Matt Loving was named to the publication's "Ones to Watch" list of exemplary young attorneys. In September, Mr. Chamblee and Mr. Ryan were again honored on the list of Texas Super Lawyers.

Chamblee Ryan PC is a Dallas-based trial firm representing insurance companies, medical professionals, transportation providers, and health care institutions. Since 1998, the firm has relied on superior tactics and proven trial experience to prevail in numerous complex and significant cases. For more information, visit www.chambleeryan.com.

