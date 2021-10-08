Chamberlain University's Master Of Public Health Degree Program Receives Accreditation From Council On Education For Public Health

Chamberlain University, which has the largest nursing school in the U.S.

Chamberlain University, which has the largest nursing school in the U.S., today announced that its Master of Public Health (MPH) degree program has achieved accreditation from the Council on Education for Public Health (CEPH), which is an independent agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education to accredit schools and programs of public health.

CEPH assures quality in public health education and training to achieve excellence in practice, research and service through collaboration with organizational and community partners. Chamberlain University's CEPH-accredited MPH degree program promotes professional mobility and enhances employment opportunities for graduates through:

Eligibility for employment opportunities in public health that are only available to graduates of CEPH-accredited schools and programs.

Opportunities to apply for fellowships offered exclusively to graduates of CEPH-accredited schools and programs that are also members of the Association of Schools and Programs of Public Health (ASPPH).

Eligibility to sit for the Certified in Public Health (CPH) exam and obtain the CPH credential, administered by the National Board of Public Health Examiners (NBPHE).

