Chamberlain University And Emory Healthcare Launch Initiative To Offer Nurses New Pathway To Earn Bachelor's Degree In Nursing (BSN)

Chamberlain University, which has the largest school of nursing in the U.S., and Emory Healthcare, the most comprehensive academic healthcare system in Georgia with 11 hospitals and 250 clinics, announced today the launch of an initiative designed to address a nationwide workforce need for more registered nurses to continue their education and attain their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN).

The collaborative effort encourages eligible nurses employed by Emory Healthcare to pursue their BSN degree by utilizing a combination of Emory's Employee Education Plan, which reimburses qualified Emory Healthcare employees annually for tuition costs, and the Chamberlain University Advancing Care Together (ACT) Grant. The Chamberlain University ACT Grant is designed to cover the remaining cost of BSN tuition at Chamberlain for eligible individuals once Emory Healthcare employees reach their annual tuition reimbursement cap.

"Chamberlain University is committed to addressing workforce needs through access to high-quality education, and we are pleased to launch this initiative with Emory Healthcare that encourages a culture of lifelong learning for all nurses," said Chamberlain President Karen Cox, PhD, RN, FACHE, FAAN. "This collaborative effort is designed to ensure a more streamlined pathway for nurses to attain their BSN degree, which in turn supports advanced quality of patient care for the communities they serve."

The initiative further advances the mission of Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) - Get Adtalem Global Education Inc. Report, the parent company of Chamberlain University, as the nation's leading workforce solutions provider for the healthcare industry. It also offers a model to increase the number of baccalaureate-prepared nurses in the workforce nationally to 80 percent from its current level of approximately 56 percent. This goal is being monitored by The Campaign for Nursing's Future, an initiative of the Center to Champion Nursing in America.

"At Emory Healthcare, we are dedicated to providing superior patient care, and that means ensuring that our healthcare team has access to quality lifelong learning opportunities," says Sharon Pappas, PhD, RN, FAAN, chief nurse executive for Emory Healthcare. "Through this collaboration with Chamberlain University, we are pleased to enhance our community impact as we do our part to increase the number of nurses who attain their BSNs."

The societal benefits of continuing to educate the nursing workforce have been outlined by the American Association of Colleges of Nursing. Chamberlain University, which has a 130-year history of excellence in healthcare education and has more than 1,000 healthcare and educational institution, college and association partners across the country, is actively expanding initiatives such as this one to meet workforce needs in nursing.

"We are committed to advancing talent-focused solutions that strengthen healthcare organizations and the communities they serve, and we are proud that Emory Healthcare selected Chamberlain to support expanded access to high-quality education for their nurses," said James Bartholomew, Adtalem senior vice president, Chamberlain University and Institutional Shared Services.

Participating students earn their BSN degree through the RN to BSN online option, which has been awarded exemplary online program status by Quality Matters. Quality Matters is an international leader for quality assurance in online and innovative digital teaching and learning environments that involves a rigorous faculty-driven, peer-reviewed process.

Chamberlain University's other recent collaborations with healthcare systems include a student loan reimbursement program launched with LCMC Health in Louisiana to increase nurses serving the region, and a specialty badge in perioperative nursing that is being developed in partnership with the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses and three healthcare systems including Emory.

About Emory HealthcareEmory Healthcare, with more than 24,000 employees and 11 hospitals, is the most comprehensive academic health system in Georgia. System-wide, it has 2,701 licensed patient beds, more than 2,800 physicians practicing in more than 70 specialties, serving metro Atlanta with 250 locations. It also provides services to greater Georgia through a joint venture at St. Francis-Emory Healthcare Hospital in Columbus, 10 regional affiliate hospitals, and its clinically integrated physician network.

About Chamberlain UniversityChamberlain University is a part of Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) - Get Adtalem Global Education Inc. Report. Chamberlain University's mission is to educate, empower and embolden diverse healthcare professionals who advance the health of people, families, communities and nations. Chamberlain is comprised of the College of Nursing, which offers a three-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree program and flexible post-licensure programs such as the RN to BSN option, Master of Science in Nursing degree program, Doctor of Nursing Practice degree program and graduate certificates, and the College of Health Professions, which offers Master of Public Health and Master of Social Work degree programs. Chamberlain University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission www.hlcommission.org, an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. For the most updated accreditation information, visit chamberlain.edu/accreditation. To learn more, visit chamberlain.edu.

About Adtalem Global EducationAdtalem Global Education (ATGE) - Get Adtalem Global Education Inc. Report, a leading workforce solutions provider, partners with organizations in the healthcare and financial services industries to solve critical workforce talent needs by expanding access to education, certifications and upskilling programs at scale. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to the global community. Adtalem is the parent organization of ACAMS, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine and Walden University. Adtalem has more than 10,000 employees, a network of more than 275,000 alumni and serves over 82,000 members across 200 countries and territories. Adtalem was named one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2021 by Newsweek and one of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2021 by Forbes. Follow Adtalem on Twitter (@adtalemglobal), LinkedIn or visit adtalem.com for more information.

