Chalice Farms Debuts New Flower Line, Bald Peak, Under New Director Of Cultivation, Derek Rayhorn

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE:GLH) (OTCQB:GLDFF) ("Golden Leaf" or the "Company"), a premier, consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, announces that Chalice Farms, a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Leaf, recently launched a new signature line of flower, Bald Peak, available now for purchase online and at all seven retail locations.

Chalice Farms' state-of-the-art grow facility is located on Bald Peak, the highest point of the Chehalem Mountain range in Yamhill County, and the Company has paid homage to its beautiful landscape with its new Bald Peak flower line, which yields high-quality bud, supplied to all seven stores and beyond across the state. Chalice Farms is also pleased to announce its new Director of Cultivation for Bald Peak, Derek Rayhorn.

Rayhorn's numerous recognitions and acknowledgements in the cultivation industry brings comprehensive leadership to the Company, one of the top cannabis companies in the northwest, with cultivation, production, and retail operations in Oregon. Rayhorn is responsible for managing the Bald Peak grow facility; administering new strain production, breeding and germination, and creating new strains and offerings that set Chalice Farms apart from its competition.

The 10,000-square-foot grow facility offers three greenhouses that house hundreds of plants, deploying high-tech practices used every day to ensure quality and testing aligns with and exceeds expectations. Bald Peak has advanced, self-automated grow techniques, from watering systems to light deprivation and access.

Located 1,600 feet above sea level at the Chehalem Mountain range, Bald Peak flower reaps the benefits of seclusion from urban areas and farmland, which lessens the risk of being exposed to pollution. Bald Peak flower is available in strains including Duct Tape, Hazmat OG, Mac #3, Purple Punch and Dosi D'oh at all Chalice Farms locations.

Chalice Farms offers delivery from its in-house delivery service, available from noon to 8:00 p.m. daily for all customers. Delivery services are complimentary for orders of $60 or more, and are collected and distributed on an hourly basis, with an estimated wait time of 30 to 90 minutes. More information about online orders and delivery services can be found at https://www.chalicefarms.com/delivery.

Chalice Farms advocates for cannabis accessibility with an emphasis on health and wellness benefits. Offered at its seven locations are more than 25 strains of cannabis, as well as a variety of concentrates, edibles, topicals and related products. The award-winning dispensary is led by a team of experienced operators and is known for its curated product selection, high-quality vendors and innovative sustainability efforts.

About Chalice Farms

Since its inception in 2014 as one of the first cannabis companies in Oregon, Chalice Farms has grown into one of the top cannabis operators in Oregon, now with seven locations in the Portland metropolitan area. Locations include 13315 NE Airport Way, 823 SW Naito Pkwy., 1178 N Hwy 99W, 15252 OR-224, 5333 SE Powell Blvd., 16735 SW Pacific Hwy. and 10055 NE Glisan Street. Voted "People's Choice Award" winner in DOPE Magazine for its in-house edibles in 2015, Chalice Farms is a farm-to-table lifestyle cannabis company based in the Pacific Northwest. Senior citizens and active or previous military members always receive 10 percent off at all locations. Chalice Farms is built on a foundation of health and wellness, education, product innovation and customer service excellence. More information is available on the website, digital magazine, Facebook and Instagram.

About Golden Leaf Holdings

Golden Leaf Holdings is a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, with seven dispensaries in Portland, Oregon. The Company is committed to developing a dynamic portfolio built around the recognized brands of Chalice Farms, with a focus on health and wellness. Markets served include Oregon, California, Nevada and Washington. Visit http://www.glhmonthly.com for regular updates.

Important Notices and Disclaimers

Chalice Farms does not provide medical advice and you should consult with your physician prior to beginning or continuing the use of cannabis or any health and wellness program. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, no warranties, promises and/or representations of any kind, express or implied, including but not limited to warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose, are given as to the nature, standard, accuracy, effectiveness, or otherwise of the information Chalice Farms provides in its digital wellness initiative, nor to the suitability or otherwise of the information to your particular case or circumstances and you expressly agree that your use of the Chalice Farms digital wellness initiative information is at your sole risk. Chalice Farms and the Chalice Farms logo are registered trademarks of GL Management, Inc.

Investor Relations:

John VargheseExecutive ChairmanGolden Leaf Holdings Ltd.971-371-2685 ir@goldenleafholdings.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.