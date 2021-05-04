Chairman Of The Board Of Directors For Jack Henry & Associates Announces Retirement

MONETT, Mo., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) - Get Report, a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry announced that John F. (Jack) Prim, chairman of the board of directors will retire effective June 30, 2021.

Prim has served in his current role since 2012, and prior to that, served as chief executive officer for nearly 12 years. During his tenure with Jack Henry, he also served as chief operating officer, and later president. Prim has spent his entire career supporting the financial industry. He is a proven leader who has been instrumental in working closely with the board of directors, executive management team, and other dedicated associates to contribute to Jack Henry's continued growth.

Jack Prim, Chairman of the Board of Directors stated, "It has been an honor to be a part of the Jack Henry company for the last 26 years. We have in place today the strongest management team and board since I have been part of the organization and I am excited about what the future holds for the company."

According to David Foss, president and chief executive officer, "Jack has given many years to our company as a leader, a board member, and a friend to us all. He will certainly be missed, but if anyone has earned the right to retire, it's Jack. We wish he and Margaret nothing but the best as they begin their full-time careers as beachgoers, grandparents, and world travelers. We have already begun working with a search firm to find a qualified new board member. Before the end of the fiscal year I expect to be able to announce that placement and information about who will chair the board going forward."

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.Jack Henry (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading SaaS provider primarily for the financial services industry. We are a S&P 500 company that serves approximately 8,500 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking ® provides innovative solutions to community and regional banks; Symitar ® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars ® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, we are well-positioned as a driving market force in cloud-based digital solutions and payment processing services. We empower our clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go. Are you future ready? Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chairman-of-the-board-of-directors-for-jack-henry--associates-announces-retirement-301282879.html

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.