Chairman Of Azul Brazilian Airlines David Neeleman To Join Lilium Board Following Business Combination With Qell

MUNICH and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lilium GmbH ("Lilium"), positioned to be a global leader in regional electric air mobility, announced the expected appointment of David Neeleman to the Board of Directors of Lilium N.V. to be effective upon completion of Lilium's business combination with Qell Acquisition Corp ("Qell") (QELL) . With nearly 30 years of experience in commercial aviation and as the founder of five airlines, including JetBlue Airways and Azul Brazilian Airlines, David Neeleman brings significant expertise in building and scaling a mobility business across new markets. David currently serves as Chairman of Azul, which recently entered a strategic alliance with Lilium to transform high-speed regional transportation in Brazil.

Daniel Wiegand, Co-Founder and CEO of Lilium said: "I'm delighted to welcome David to the future Board of Directors of Lilium N.V. His decades of senior leadership experience in aviation and entrepreneurship will be integral to our Board as we prepare to launch our service in markets across the world."

David Neeleman said: "As a serial entrepreneur who has spent decades working in the aviation industry and watching it grapple with the challenge of sustainability, it's clear to me that Lilium has the right team, technology, and vision to fundamentally transform how we travel. I'm excited to join this accomplished team of Board members and help build a new kind of network and service powered by electric flight. "

David joins other recently announced appointees to the post-combination Board, which is expected to be chaired by former Airbus CEO Thomas Enders and include Gabrielle Toledano, Chief Operating Officer at Keystone Strategy LLC, and Henri Courpron, Founder and Chairman of Plane View Partners, LLC and former CEO of International Lease Finance Corporation and Airbus North America. About Lilium:

Lilium's vision is to create a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation. Using the 7-Seater Lilium Jet, an electric vertical take-off and landing jet, offering leading capacity, low noise and high performance, Lilium is building a transport network and service for people and goods. Working with aerospace, technology and infrastructure leaders, commercial operations are projected to launch in 2024. Lilium's 650+ strong team includes approximately 400 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium's headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com.

On March 30, 2021, Lilium and Qell Acquisition Corp. ("Qell"; NASDAQ: QELL.U, QELL and QELL.WS), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company with a strategic focus on the next-generation mobility, transportation and sustainable industrial technology sectors, announced they entered into a business combination agreement. Upon the closing of the transaction, which remains subject to customary closing conditions, the combined company's shares of Class A common stock and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbols "LILM" and "LILMW", respectively.

Contact Information for Media: Meredith Bell, Lilium+41 79 432 57 79 meredith.bell@lilium.com press@lilium.com

Contact Information for Investor Relations:Björn Scheib, Lilium+49 176 417 57 335 Bjoern.scheib@lilium.com

