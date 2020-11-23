Chainalysis Raises $100 Million At Over $1 Billion Valuation To Expand Its Global Regulatory Platform For Surging Cryptocurrency Market

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainalysis, the blockchain analysis company, today announced it secured a $100 million Series C financing led by Addition, bringing its valuation to over $1 billion. Accel, Benchmark, and Ribbit also increased their investment in the company after participating in previous fundraising rounds.

This capital will be used to further support the international expansion of Chainalysis's network of government agencies, financial institutions, and other private sector businesses that relies on Chainalysis's data platform and software solutions for transparency into cryptocurrency transactions and markets. As institutional dollars flow into this newly regulated and increasingly mainstream asset class, Chainalysis will scale its platform and its people to meet the growing global demand for its data and technology.

Since Chainalysis extended its Series B to $49M in July, the company:

"Chainalysis is the financial regulatory platform for the future of digital assets" said Lee Fixel, Founder of Addition. "The firm's data, technology, and network are foundational to the blockchain ecosystem. With impressive growth to date, the opportunity for continued global expansion as the preferred partner to governments and businesses seeking compliance and investigative insights is massive."

"Government agencies and the private sector need the right data, tools, and insights to responsibly oversee and participate in the cryptocurrency economy," said Michael Gronager, Co-Founder and CEO, Chainalysis. "We have established a network of government agencies in over 30 countries and more than 250 of the most important businesses around the world who are making it safer and easier for consumers and businesses to transact, fundamentally changing the way money works. Our partners at Addition understand the power of our platform and are a natural partner for this next phase of growth."

Chainalysis is a strategic partner to governments agencies and private sector businesses across the world, providing data, software, and expertise on compliance and sophisticated cryptocurrency crime and money laundering tactics, techniques, and procedures.

ABOUT CHAINALYSISChainalysis is the blockchain analysis company. We provide data, software, services, and research to government agencies, exchanges, financial institutions, and insurance and cybersecurity companies in over 50 countries. Our data platform powers investigation, compliance, and risk management tools that have been used to solve some of the world's most high-profile cyber criminal cases and grow consumer access to cryptocurrency safely. Backed by Accel, Addition, Benchmark, Ribbit, and other leading names in venture capital, Chainalysis builds trust in blockchains to promote more financial freedom with less risk. For more information, visit www.chainalysis.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chainalysis-raises-100-million-at-over-1-billion-valuation-to-expand-its-global-regulatory-platform-for-surging-cryptocurrency-market-301179156.html

SOURCE Chainalysis