Chainalysis Raises $100 Million At A $4.2 Billion Valuation To Execute Vision As The Blockchain Data Platform

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chainalysis, the blockchain data platform, today announced it secured a $100 million Series E financing led by Coatue, bringing its valuation to $4.2 billion. Previous investors Benchmark, Accel, Addition, Dragoneer, Durable Capital Partners, and 9Yards Capital increased their investment in the company, and Altimeter, Blackstone, GIC, Pictet, Sequoia Heritage, and SVB Capital also participated.

Chainalysis is known for building trust in the cryptocurrency industry as the leading provider of investigations and compliance software that enables government agencies and private sector businesses across the world to detect and prevent cryptocurrency crime and money laundering. These tools are only as good as the underlying data, and Chainalysis is the only company that has been systematically collecting information that links real world entities to blockchain transactions since 2013.

As cryptocurrency becomes more mainstream, financial institutions are experiencing unprecedented demand for it, government agencies are prioritizing threats like ransomware that abuse it, and cryptocurrency exchanges are seeking a competitive edge. Blockchain data is the asset that can help public and private sector organizations understand the risks and opportunities surrounding this asset class and promote its adoption safely and responsibly.

Chainalysis will use this capital to execute its vision as the blockchain data platform for cryptocurrency, including:

Data: Deepen its data advantage by covering more cryptocurrencies, focusing on emerging use cases like DeFi, and launching a Global Intelligence function to more quickly identify warning signs for potential threats and reduce time to response

Deepen its data advantage by covering more cryptocurrencies, focusing on emerging use cases like DeFi, and launching a Global Intelligence function to more quickly identify warning signs for potential threats and reduce time to response Software: Develop collaboration tools in its suite of software solutions so that public and private sector teams can work together from the same data set with a consistent, shared understanding

Develop collaboration tools in its suite of software solutions so that public and private sector teams can work together from the same data set with a consistent, shared understanding Access:Provide direct access to Chainalysis data through APIs so that government agencies, financial institutions, and cryptocurrency exchanges can combine Chainalysis data with information from within their enterprises to make better decisions

"Chainalysis's data platform is core infrastructure which helps to create a safe and thriving cryptocurrency market," said Kris Fredrickson, Managing Partner at Coatue. "As cryptocurrency adoption grows, we believe that financial institutions, government agencies, and cryptocurrency businesses will increasingly deploy Chainalysis's platform to make important decisions - from figuring out the best way to dismantle the operations of a threat actor to deciding which new cryptocurrency products are likely to drive the most demand."

"The future of finance and national security will be based on blockchain data-driven decisions," said Michael Gronager, Co-founder and CEO, Chainalysis. "We've harnessed the transparency of blockchains to provide actionable insights into markets, threats, and business opportunities. Our partners at Coatue understand the power of our vision for the Chainalysis data platform and the software, access, and services it powers."

Chainalysis's Series E financing follows its $100 million Series D round in March 2021, bringing the total amount raised to $365 million. Since then, the company has added industry veterans to its leadership team including Chief Product Officer Pratima Arora, who joins from Atlassian where she was Head of Confluence product line; General Counsel Sarah Ward, who was previously General Counsel for SiSense; and Director of Cyber Intelligence Rob Bone, who joins after a 20 year career in the FBI, most recently as Special Agent in Charge Los Angeles where he was appointed by the FBI Director to lead all counterintelligence and cyber investigations in Southern California.

Chainalysis is hiring hundreds of new positions across all functions to continue its global expansion.

ABOUT CHAINALYSISChainalysis is the blockchain data platform. We provide data, software, services, and research to government agencies, exchanges, financial institutions, and insurance and cybersecurity companies in over 60 countries. Our data powers investigation, compliance, and market intelligence software that has been used to solve some of the world's most high-profile criminal cases and grow consumer access to cryptocurrency safely. Backed by Accel, Addition, Benchmark, Coatue, Paradigm, Ribbit, and other leading firms in venture capital, Chainalysis builds trust in blockchains to promote more financial freedom with less risk. For more information, visit www.chainalysis.com.

