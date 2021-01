Chain Bridge Bancorp Releases 2020 Earnings.

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company"), the parent of Chain Bridge Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") (collectively, "Chain Bridge"), today reported that it earned $6,000,482, or $256.74 per share, in 2020, versus $4,886,306, or $209.07 per share, in 2019. The Company's return on equity was 9.02% in 2020 versus 9.37% in 2019.

Book value per share was $3,025 at year-end 2020, an increase of 24.3% over $2,433 at year-end 2019. Excluding the unrealized gain on securities, book value per share was $2,593 at year-end 2020 versus $2,336 at year-end 2019.

Chain Bridge reported zero non-performing assets at December 31, 2020, the ninth consecutive year-end with zero non-performing assets.

Chain Bridge Bank, N.A. is a national banking association organized under the laws of the United States and is the sole subsidiary of Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company registered with the Federal Reserve. The Bank is a member of the FDIC and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximums. The Company's shares are privately held.

CAUTION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events or results of the Bank's operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions. Because of the uncertainties and the assumptions on which this discussion and the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results may differ materially from those indicated herein. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The Company's and Bank's past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

