Ch-Ch-Ch-Cheer Up Your Holidays With The Child Chia Pet From 'The Mandalorian' And The 'Clap On - Clap Off!' Darth Vader Clapper For Star Wars Fans

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday get the gifts that are sure to earn a round of applause from every galaxy in the universe, even ones that are far, far away!

The force is strong with the new The Child Chia Pet from Star Wars' hit show "The Mandalorian"! Affectionately known as " Baby Yoda" to fans, The Child is surely the cutest Chia Pet ever made!

Sweat to the Oldies with the all new Richard Simmons Chia Pet! Your Chia Pet has never been in better shape when you grow with everyone's favorite fitness icon. Grab your workout gear and get pumped up with the Richard Simmons Chia Pet! Give the perfect gift for the workout lover in your family.

And with even more exciting new Chia Pets and beloved classics, you're sure to find a Chia Pet for everyone on your list, including the Bob Ross Chia Pet. There's nothing wrong with having a tree (or a plant) as a friend, and the Bob Ross Chia Pet will be the happiest little plant you've ever owned! Also available for the first time in 2020: Jack Skellington Chia Pet from 'The Nightmare before Christmas' and Poppy Chia Pet from 'Trolls - World Tour'. Whichever is your favorite, you'll appreciate the attention to detail in these terracotta planters, which come to life in days, and full growth in less than two weeks. Not only are they fun to do, growing a Chia Pet is an educational hands-on activity for kids and parents to do together. Chia Pets continue to be holiday favorites for people of all ages!

Star Wars and The Clapper (Clap On! Clap Off!) have joined forces to create the Darth Vader Talking Clapper. Beautifully sculpted in the shape of Vader's iconic helmet, this talking Clapper will be sure to delight the Star Wars fan on your list. The Darth Vader Talking Clapper is a fun and easy way to turn on the tree lights and other frequently-used appliances in your Empire with simple clapping of your hands. Just plug a lamp, a radio, or any other device into this cool Clapper and switch it on and off with the power of your bare hands. The legendary Sith Lord speaks every time you trigger him, with quotes like: "You underestimate the power of the Dark Side."

Also available on Amazon are special editions such as the brand new Bob Ross Clapper with Night Light and 'A Christmas Story' Leg Lamp Clapper with Night Light feature.

Your favorite style is sold out online? Chia Pets and Clappers are available at participating stores like Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid, Lowes, Target, Walmart and other gift stores near you.

Visit http://www.chia.com to see the full list of Chia Pets and www.clapon.com for the Clapper collection!

