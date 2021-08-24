CGTN: GAUC To Hold Global Youth Summit On A Zero Carbon Future

BEIJING, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2021 is a crucial year for advancing climate action. To mobilize, showcase, and maximize young people's strength in tackling climate change, the Global Alliance of Universities on Climate (GAUC) announces the ClimateX Summit - a global initiative led by GAUC to engage youth around the world.

ClimateX aims to help move the world towards a Net-Zero Carbon Future. The summit will be held from October 25 to 29, building on the momentum of global climate events scheduled for this fall, including the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).

ClimateX will focus on climate and four areas: Nature & Biodiversity, Food & Health, Energy, and Transportation, through three distinct tracks: Academic, Action and Voices.

Academic papers, policy proposals, and short videos, showcasing efforts by young people to mitigate climate change, will be shared with global policy makers during the United Nations Climate Change Conference.

-Academic: Hosted by Tsinghua, Oxford, Yale and Columbia, the Academic Track calls for papers from graduate students who attend schools in GAUC, and from students at non-member universities. (Abstract submission deadline is September 5 )

-Action: Students from different GAUC universities will brainstorm climate solutions during a 5-day, 7-hour Hackathon.

-Voice: In partnership with the COP26 Universities Network, this track calls for short video clips from global youth, communicating their thoughts on climate change. (Video submission deadline is by August 31)

Young people who are interested in viewing or participating in ClimateX events for this year can go to http://climatex2021.gauc.net/

For more enquiries of the Summit, please email: gaucevent@tsinghua.edu.cn

GAUC was initiated in January 2019, when eight universities made a joint statement at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

Currently, GAUC has 15 member universities and the mission of the Global Alliance of Universities on Climate is to advance climate change solutions through research, education, and public outreach, and to partner with industry, non-profit and government organizations to promote rapid implementation from a local to a global scale.

GAUC will pursue this mission by promoting exchange and cooperation among member universities and providing leadership in global higher education efforts to address climate change.

Check out The China Report, our new weekly newsletter. Subscribe here!

https://newsus.cgtn.com/news/2021-08-24/GAUC-to-hold-global-youth-summit-on-a-zero-carbon-future-12YqO6YSU5q/index.html

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgtn-gauc-to-hold-global-youth-summit-on-a-zero-carbon-future-301361958.html

SOURCE CGTN