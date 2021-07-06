CGI Welcomes Frank Witter To Its Board Of Directors

Stock Market Symbols GIB.A (TSX) GIB (NYSE)

MONTRÉAL, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (GIB) - Get Report (TSX: GIB.A) is pleased to announce that Frank Witter has joined its Board of Directors.

A longtime executive with Volkswagen, Mr. Witter was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Volkswagen Financial Services AG in September 2008, serving in that role until September 2015 when he became Chief Financial Officer for Volkswagen Group—the role from which he recently retired. With the responsibility for both Finance and Information Technology, he also served as a member of Volkswagen Group's Board of Management from October 2015 to March 2021.

" Frank Witter brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the finance and automotive sectors to CGI," said Founder and Executive Chairman Serge Godin. "We are honored to have him join our Board of Directors, and we look forward to benefitting from his insight and other contributions as we continue to expand CGI globally."

From October 2007 to September 2008, Mr. Witter was President and CFO of VW Credit, Inc. During this time, he also served as Regional Manager for the American markets of Volkswagen Financial Services AG. At the beginning of 2005, Frank Witter assumed the combined role of CEO and CFO at Volkswagen of America and Volkswagen Canada. Previously, from 2002 to 2005, he had served as CFO for both subsidiaries.

In 2001, Mr. Witter left Volkswagen to serve as Corporate Treasurer at SAirGroup in Zurich, Switzerland, returning to Volkswagen in 2002.

Mr. Witter joined the Volkswagen Group in 1992, overseeing the capital markets section of the company's Group Treasury unit until 1998. He subsequently became Treasurer at Volkswagen of America and Volkswagen Canada.

In May of this year, Mr. Witter became a member of the Supervisory board of Deutsche Bank AG. He holds a business degree from the University of Hanover in Germany and lives in Brunswick, Germany.

About CGIFounded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 77,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2020 reported revenue is C$12.16 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

