CGI Receives Global Trade Award For Resiliency

FAIRFAX, Va., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (GIB) - Get Report (TSX: GIB.A) announced it is the winner of a Leader in Trade Award for Resiliency in the Fintech category from Global Trade Review (GTR), an independent publishing and events company covering the global trade industry. The GTR Leaders in Trade Awards highlight excellence in the trade, commodity, supply chain, export finance and fintech markets.

"CGI is honored to receive this award for the resiliency of our solution during such a tumultuous year," said Frank Tezzi, Vice-President, Trade & Supply Chain, at CGI. "Our team and CGI Trade360's digital end-to-end workflow and Software as a Service (SaaS) model supported our clients as they quickly transitioned from on-site to remote work environments at the onset of the global pandemic. We also want to thank our CGI clients for their partnership and collaboration during the pandemic."

About CGI Trade360 CGI Trade360 delivers all of the software, infrastructure and support resources necessary to power a bank's global trade business. Delivered as a software as a service (SaaS), CGI Trade360 enables banks to provide the full range of traditional trade, supply chain (payables, receivables), cash and collateral management services to their customers—anywhere, anytime—on a single, integrated and global platform.

About CGIFounded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 76,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2020 reported revenue is C$12.16 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com .

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgi-receives-global-trade-award-for-resiliency-301271867.html

SOURCE CGI Technologies and Solutions, Inc.