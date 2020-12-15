CGG: CGG, PGS And TGS Announce Strategic Partnership For Shared Multi-Client Data Offerings

CGG, PGS and TGS Announce Strategic Partnership for shared Multi-Client Data Offerings Paris, France - December 15, 2020 CGG, PGS and TGS, industry leaders of multi-client geoscience data, today announced a pioneering strategic partnership to offer a...

CGG, PGS and TGS Announce Strategic Partnership for shared Multi-Client Data Offerings

Paris, France - December 15, 2020

CGG, PGS and TGS, industry leaders of multi-client geoscience data, today announced a pioneering strategic partnership to offer a shared ecosystem providing direct access to their subsurface multi-client data libraries.

The independent, cloud-based ecosystem will offer a single search point to access all three companies' multi-client data and allow customers to interactively find, visualize and download their subsurface assets and entitlements all in one place.

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG, said: "The industry historically lacked an ecosystem that provided a vendor neutral single point of access to the industry's commercial data. This new ecosystem is platform agnostic, which will enable clients to access multi-client seismic and geologic data, when and where they need it."

A beta version is targeted for release in the first quarter of 2021, enabling clients who own data to review the technology and provide feedback, as well as giving other commercial data suppliers the opportunity to evaluate the potential of joining the collaborative approach.

Rune Olav Pedersen, President & CEO at PGS, said: "This partnership shows the possibilities when you combine a collaborative approach with the power and breadth of data and the vision to improve customer experience. Combining cloud agnostic direct access to three of the largest multi-client data libraries in one place ensures enhanced efficiency, usability and reduced lead times, raising the bar on customer experience globally."

A full launch of the ecosystem is expected in the second half of 2021. CGG, PGS, and TGS intend to expand the scope of the project in the future to include additional features, vendors and data types.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, said: "Proactively supporting our clients' digital transformation initiatives through the development of this one-of-a-kind vendor collaborative ecosystem, accessible from the users' desktop, is essential to the foundation for any future development of modern subsurface workflows and beyond."

About CGG

CGG ( www.cgg.com ) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 4,000 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and equipment that supports the discovery and responsible management of the Earth's natural resources. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

CGG offers a comprehensive portfolio of multi-disciplinary, multi-client products, including the industry's most recent and technologically advanced seismic data library in the world's key locations.





About PGS

PGS ASA and its subsidiaries ("PGS" or "the Company") is a focused marine geophysical company that provides a broad range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation. The Company MultiClient data library is among the largest in the seismic industry, with modern 3D coverage in all significant offshore hydrocarbon provinces of the world. The Company operates on a worldwide basis with headquarters in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo stock exchange (OSE: PGS).





About TGS

TGS provides multi-client geoscience data to oil and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide. In addition to extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi-client seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, digital well logs, production data and directional surveys, TGS also offers advanced processing and imaging services, interpretation products, and data integration solutions.



