CFP Board Center For Financial Planning And Aspiriant Launch Scholarship

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning (The Center) and leading independent wealth management firm Aspiriant announced today the launch of the Aspiriant Impact Scholarship. The scholarship aims to advance and diversify the financial planning profession by supporting the development of aspiring CFP® professionals with diverse backgrounds or economic need.

Throughout the next four years, the scholarship plans to fund three awards per year to qualified candidates seeking to attain CFP® certification. The scholarship plans to issue four $10,000 awards to students seeking to complete an undergraduate-level CFP Board Registered Program, and eight $5,000 awards to students pursuing a certificate-level CFP Board-Registered program.

In its efforts to create a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession, the Center awards scholarships to help qualified individuals achieve the education required for CFP® certification. In addition to increasing accessibility, the scholarships build the financial planning talent pipeline, foster diversity and educate students about financial planning career opportunities.

"Aspiriant has partnered with the Center for Financial Planning on this scholarship to align our shared values and goals in attracting and developing the next generation of forward-thinking financial planners," said Aspiriant CEO and Partner Rob Francais. "In the spirit of Aspiriant's Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging initiative, we hope to help cultivate a quality workforce with a broad range of perspectives and backgrounds."

Eligible candidates must be U.S. residents and enrolled or in the process of enrolling in an undergraduate or certificate-level CFP Board Registered Program. The scholarship will support outstanding students with a diverse background — not limited in terms of gender, race, ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation — as well as students who demonstrate a financial need.

The deadline to apply for a 2021 scholarship award is October 10, 2021. The application and further information about the Aspiriant Impact Scholarship can be found on CFP Board's website.

ABOUT CFP BOARD The Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is a professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. The CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification - one of the most respected certifications in financial services - so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 90,000 people in the United States.

ABOUT THE CFP BOARD CENTER FOR FINANCIAL PLANNING The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning seeks to create a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession so that every American has access to competent and ethical financial planning advice. The Center brings together CFP® professionals, firms, educators, researchers and experts to address profession-wide challenges in the areas of diversity and workforce development, and to build an academic home that offers opportunities for conducting and publishing new research that adds to the financial planning body of knowledge.

ABOUT ASPIRIANT Aspiriant is a leading independent wealth management firm in the U.S. with more than $14 billion of assets under management and advisement. The firm provides a full range of wealth management services for over 1,700 individuals, families and institutions throughout the country with offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, San Diego, Orange County, New York, Boston, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Cincinnati and Austin. For more information, visit aspiriant.com.

