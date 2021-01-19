CFO Systems Continues To Grow Nationwide

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CFO Systems has added Jim Harshman, John Lomoro, and Chris Whitlow to its nationwide team of 40-plus professionals focused on helping our clients grow. The CFO Systems team has extensive experience leading the accounting, finance, and human resources operations for organizations of all sizes. Each of the new team members will serve different sectors within the US middle market.

Jim Harshman is an accounting and finance executive with over 30 years of experience leading the Accounting and Finance departments for privately held and publicly traded U.S. and international companies. Coupled with his extensive experience leading Information Technology and Human Resources departments, Jim has also developed, managed, and enhanced the financial performance of companies through financial analyses, strategic planning, process streamlining, expense reduction, and increased operational efficiencies. He holds CPA and CMA certificates.

John Lomoro is a Certified Public Accountant with over 25 years of experience. He has held senior financial positions in such diverse industries as SaaS/software, manufacturing, pharma, and high tech. John's career has included roles within a Big Four accounting firm and stints working with rapidly- growing small- to medium-sized companies as well as large multi-billion-dollar companies. Additionally, he has international operations experience in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, and he has collaborated with C-level personnel on strategic and operational goals.

Christopher Whitlow is a Certified Public Accountant with over 20 years of experience. He has held positions ranging from tax preparation to consulting to financial leadership. Chris's career has included roles at a CPA firm, an engineering company, and several SaaS companies.

Jim is based in Omaha, John is an addition to a recently established San Diego office, and Chris is located in Atlanta.

"We are excited to welcome more talented members to our team," said Brett Frevert, CFO Systems Managing Director. "Adding to our presence in San Diego and launching operations in Atlanta keep us in line with our goals for expansion. We are excited to continue our growth while increasing value to our diverse clientele."

CFO Systems is a nationwide company founded in 2005 to provide practical, experienced financial and human resources leadership to middle-market companies. The firm was named on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for four consecutive years. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, CFO Systems serves clients nationwide while working either on-site or remotely. Visit www.cfosystemsllc.com or call 402-884-0066.

