CFI Introduces CFDs On Exchange Traded Funds

DUBAI, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CFI Financial Group is pleased to announce the addition of Contracts for Difference (CFD) on Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) to its suite of trading products which also include currencies, commodities, equities and indices. The new products are available on Metatrader 5 and will be available for trading as of this week.

A fast growing product over the past 20 years, ETF's have been the go to financial instruments for traders and investors alike, looking for new ways to trade a wider range of assets or basket of assets from single products and in a similar way to regular shares.

Founders and Managing Directors of CFI Financial Group, Hisham Mansour and Eduardo Fakhoury commented: "As one of the first to offer ETF's on Metatrader 5 and likely the first ones to do so in the Middle East, we continue towards a path of providing an ever-improving environment and this time in the form of additional products to trade. Including CFD's on Exchange Traded Funds on our platform is exciting for two main reasons: The wider range of products that helps traders and investors find new opportunities and the accessibility of the mentioned products directly on Metatrader 5, our main platform and an interface that has made trading more prevalent and easier to perform over the years."

"It's a highly dynamic environment and with volatility remaining elevated across the markets, expanding our current range of products is a given to help our clients in finding new opportunities, hedging in-market exposure and helping them diversify when the need arises," says Dr. Demetrios Zamboglou, Chief Operations Officer for the group. "Initially, 100 ETF's will be listed on our platform with plans to add more over the coming months."

About CFI Financial Group

The CFI Financial Group is an award winning global financial markets provider with over 22 years of experience, and regulated entities in London, Larnaca, Beirut, Amman, Dubai and Port Louis. The group is focused on providing an unrivaled and superior trading experience to private and institutional investors with multi-asset access, personalized and dedicated support, powerful analytics and daily market analysis and highly advanced trading infrastructure with an expansive suite of trading platforms. For more information, please visit www.cfifinancial.com.

