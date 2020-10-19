CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Names Julie Scheck Freigang As Chief Information Officer

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) - Get Report today announced that Julie Scheck Freigang has joined the company as vice president and chief information officer. She will be responsible for the company's global technology strategy, information technology operations and cybersecurity.

"Julie's strong track record as an information leader building progressive and innovative solutions will serve CF well in the years ahead," said Tony Will, president and chief executive officer, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. "We look forward to her insight and guidance as we continue to grow our technology capabilities to support the CF team and better serve our customers."

Prior to joining CF, Freigang was vice president, chief information officer at Franklin Electric. She also previously served in information technology leadership roles at Eaton. She holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Valparaiso University.

About CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

CF Industries is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of nitrogen products for fertilizer, emissions abatement and other industrial applications. We operate manufacturing complexes in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, which are among the most cost-advantaged, efficient and flexible in the world, and an unparalleled storage, transportation and distribution network in North America. Our 3,000 employees focus on safe and reliable operations, environmental stewardship and disciplined capital and corporate management, driving our strategy to leverage and sustainably grow the world's most advantaged nitrogen and chemicals platform to serve customers, creating long-term shareholder value. CF Industries routinely posts investor announcements and additional information on the company's website at www.cfindustries.com and encourages those interested in the company to check there frequently.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005860/en/